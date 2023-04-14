2 Day Online Training Course on Business and Contract Law: May 11-12, 2023

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business and Contract Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.
If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.
This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts.
By the end of the course you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.
Who Should Attend:
- Contract and commercial managers and engineers
- Sales and marketing managers
- Project and procurement managers
And all those involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of commercial business contracts
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Effective Contract Negotiation
- Preparing for negotiation
- Developing winning strategies
- Objectives and aligning to strategy
- Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture
- Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills
- Mapping routes to agreement
Formation of a Binding Contract
- What is a contract?
- Making a binding and enforceable contract
- Six components
- Offer
- Acceptance
- Deeds
Pre Contract Documents
Terms of a Contract
Managing the Contract
- Payment mechanisms
- Contract
- Service levels
- Audit rights
- Dealing with change
- Delegation
- Contract programme and governance
- Change management
Day 2
Constructive Performance Obligations
Drafting Exercises
Bribery and Corruption
- The Bribery Act
- General and corporate offences
- Bribing foreign officials
- Enforcement and penalties
- Key issues for companies
- Associated persons
- Facilitation payments
- Gifts and hospitality
Limiting Risk - Damages, Termination, Variation and Dispute Resolution
Boilerplate Clauses
The 10 Key Steps Tool For Drafting and Analysing a Contract
