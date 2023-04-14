2 Day Online Training Course on Business and Contract Law: May 11-12, 2023

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business and Contract Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.

If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.

This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts.

By the end of the course you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.

Who Should Attend:

Contract and commercial managers and engineers

Sales and marketing managers

Project and procurement managers

And all those involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of commercial business contracts

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Effective Contract Negotiation

Preparing for negotiation

Developing winning strategies

Objectives and aligning to strategy

Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture

Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills

Mapping routes to agreement

Formation of a Binding Contract

What is a contract?

Making a binding and enforceable contract

Six components

Offer

Acceptance

Deeds

Pre Contract Documents

Terms of a Contract

Managing the Contract

Payment mechanisms

Contract

Service levels

Audit rights

Dealing with change

Delegation

Contract programme and governance

Change management

Day 2

Constructive Performance Obligations

Drafting Exercises

Bribery and Corruption

The Bribery Act

General and corporate offences

Bribing foreign officials

Enforcement and penalties

Key issues for companies Associated persons Facilitation payments Gifts and hospitality



Limiting Risk - Damages, Termination, Variation and Dispute Resolution

Boilerplate Clauses

The 10 Key Steps Tool For Drafting and Analysing a Contract

