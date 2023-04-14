Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Report 2023: Major Players Include AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology and Amgen

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ovarian cancer drugs market will grow from $3.20 billion in 2022 to $3.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The ovarian cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $6.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4%.

Major players in the ovarian cancer drugs market are AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology, BoehringerIngelheim, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company.

The ovarian cancer drugs market consists of sales of Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, and Platinol (Cisplatin). Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The ovarian cancer drugs refer to cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in the ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.



North America is the largest region in the ovarian cancer drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ovarian cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of tumors in ovarian cancer drugs are epithelial ovarian cancer, ovarian low malignant potential tumor, germ cell tumor, and sex cord-stromal tumor. The most frequent kind of ovarian cancer is epithelial ovarian cancer. The majority of ovarian tumors (90 percent) are epithelial.

Ovarian cancer that began in the epithelial layer protecting the ovary is known as epithelial ovarian cancer. The different types of drugs include alkylating agents, mitotic inhibitors, antirheumatics, antipsoriatics, VEGF/VEGF inhibitors, parp inhibitors, antineoplastics, others, and distribution channels such as hospital pharmacies, drug stores, others.



The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market. Furthermore, ovarian cancer is recorded to be the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer across the globe. According to a study by The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition an estimated 55% rise is expected in the number of patients suffering from ovarian cancer by 2035.

According to the Cancer Statistics in 2020, published by the American Cancer Society, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 deaths were expected in the USA. Thus, the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer cases across the globe drives the ovarian cancer drugs market growth.



The increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies is restraining the Ovarian Cancer drug market growth. Targeted therapies act as substitutes for drugs as they identify and attack cancer cells rather than destroying normal cells. For example, Bevacizumab is a targeted therapy biologics drug used to treat Ovarian Cancer.

A targeted therapy drug, Zejula was approved by FDA for ovarian cancer, and many targeted therapy drugs such as PARP inhibitors (targeted therapy drug) are undergoing clinical trials and are in the drug pipeline. FDA has also approved Genentech's biologics license for ovarian cancer drugs highlighting the fact many new companies are entering the biologics ovarian drug cancer market. Hence, the growing popularity of alternatives such as biologics and targeted therapies may hinder the growth of the ovarian cancer drugs market.



Drug manufacturing companies in the industry are increasingly innovating and developing combination drugs to treat ovarian cancer drugs. Combination drugs consist of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are combined into a single dosage form to treat complex medical conditions.

The pharmaceutical companies in the ovarian cancer drugs market are investing in the research and development of innovative products such as combination drugs to reduce manufacturing costs, increase compliance and efficiency, improve medication concordance, increase profitability and reduce side effects. For instance, Roche's blockbuster tranquilize Avastin (bevacizumab), is a combination drug approved by FDA, with ingredients such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, which is utilized to treat advanced stage (III or IV) ovarian cancer.



The Ovarian cancer drugs market is governed by the regulatory framework of agencies such as the Food and Administration Agency (FDA) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FDA's recommendation for the ovarian cancer drugs market in the form of guidelines is mentioned within the CFR's (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 312, which contains sub-parts from subpart 'A' to subpart 'I'.

The sub-part 'E' deals with the procedures designed to push the development, evaluation, and marketing of drugs related to therapies aimed to treat persons with life-threatening illnesses such as kidney cancer. Subpart 'E' also includes guidelines for the monitoring and evaluation of clinical trials of ovarian cancer drugs and other cancer drugs by agency officials to determine whether new treatments are safe and effective, or better than existing treatments. All companies operating in the ovarian cancer drugs industry are required to abide by the regulations under FDA.



The countries covered in the ovarian cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.71 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.36 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

