Global Sensor Market for Automated Vehicles to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030: Development of Autonomous Commercial Vehicles Drives Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensor Market for Automated Vehicles by Component (Hardware, Software), Offering, Software, Level of Autonomy (L2+, L3, L4), Propulsion (ICE, Electric), Vehicle Type, Sensor Platform Approach, Sensor Fusion Process and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sensor Market for automated vehicles is projected to grow from USD 0.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 19.1 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 62.6%.
Passenger Cars to be the largest segment in market during the forecast period
The passenger cars segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period due to the higher profitability of using L3 and L4 technology in luxury-segment passenger vehicles in the initial years of autonomous vehicle technology development. The demand for autonomy in commercial vehicles is also expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, with an increasing demand for road safety and regulations by countries to prevent accidents from commercial vehicles.
Autonomy in the commercial vehicle segment can be seen post-2024, mainly in Europe and North America. Companies such as Stellantis are planning to launch autonomous vans in 2024. Bus manufacturers are already working on autonomous shuttles across Europe.
However, trucks are expected to skip L3 and go straight for L4 autonomous driving, as mentioned by leading players such as Daimler and Volvo. Several automakers, such as Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Audi, have already started the development of advanced autonomous applications for their passenger cars.
For instance, in December 2021, Mercedes-Benz started offering automated driving technology called DRIVE PILOT in its EQS models in the first half of 2022 and on its S Class Model in select countries. The OEM claimed that these cars can commute at a speed of 60 kmph in heavy traffic or congested situations or stretches. Similarly, Hyundai Group announced its plan to launch two passenger car models with L3 autonomy level. Hyundai Motor's Genesis G90 sedan and Kia's EV9 will be launched with an L3 autonomy level in 2023.
Mid-level Fusion to lead demand for sensor market for automated vehicles during the forecast period
Mid-level fusion segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rise in traffic congestion, the development of roadway infrastructure, and the increasing government regulations for vehicle safety have resulted in the increased installation of sensors and sensing fusion platforms in vehicles by OEMs.
In addition, the increasing focus by urban municipal authorities to develop intelligent transportation systems where vehicles are more connected will be a major boost in the development of real-time safety features. Mid-level sensor fusion in autonomous vehicles refers to the integration of multiple sensors and algorithms that aim to provide a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the vehicle's surroundings. This includes data from cameras, LiDAR, radars, GPS, and other sensors, which are then processed and combined to produce a high-fidelity representation of the environment.
The mid-level sensor fusion platform acts as an intermediary between the low-level sensor data and high-level decision-making systems in autonomous vehicles. Mid-level sensor fusion systems enable AVs to better detect and track objects, such as other vehicles, pedestrians, and road signs, thereby improving the overall safety of the autonomous system.
By fusing data from multiple sensors, mid-level sensor fusion also provides a more complete picture of the environment, allowing AVs to make better decisions and improve situational awareness.
They also reduce the potential for errors and improve the reliability of the autonomous system, making them less likely to fail in challenging situations. By processing sensor data in real time, mid-level sensor fusion also reduces the latency between detecting an object and responding to it, allowing AVs to react more quickly to changing road conditions. Companies such as AEye, AutonomouStuff, Continental AG, and DENSO offer mid-level fusion technologies for autonomous vehicle applications.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|288
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$0.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|62.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Penetration of ADAS Safety Features
- Advancements in Automotive Sensor Technology
- Development of Autonomous Commercial Vehicles
- Government Initiatives for Road Safety
Restraints
- Lack of Standardization in Software Architecture/Hardware Platforms
- Insufficient Infrastructure for Vehicle Connectivity
- Increase in Cybersecurity Threats due to Advancements in Connectivity Technology
Opportunities
- Growing Development in Autonomous Space
- Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles
- Increasing Adoption of 5G and Connectivity
Challenges
- Security and Safety Concerns
- Environmental Constraints in Using Lidar
- Hard to Trade-Off Between Price and Overall Quality
Companies Mentioned
- Allegro Microsystems
- Alphabet Inc.
- Analog Devices
- Aptiv plc
- Baselabs
- Continental Ag
- Cts Corporation
- Dataspeed Inc.
- Denso
- Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH
- Ibm
- Infineon Technologies
- Intel Corporation
- Kionix, Inc.
- Leddartech
- Magna International
- Memsic Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mobileye
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
- Neousys Technology
- Nvidia
- Nxp Semiconductors
- Phantom Ai
- Qualcomm
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stmicroelectronics
- Tdk Corporation
- Te Connectivity Ltd.
- Tesla
- Velodyne Lidar
- Visteon Corporation
- Xilinx, Inc.
- Zf Friedrichshafen Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n16o3i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment