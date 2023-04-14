Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market to 2030: Rise in use of Commercial Space Capabilities and Increasing Small and Medium-Sized Satellites Drives Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Equipment, By End User, By Application, By Satellite Communication Service, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global space ground station equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

A ground station is a physical facility with a computer that acts as the hub for the communication between a spacecraft and terrestrial networks. The satellite and the ground station use software to communicate, control the antennas, schedule passes and interface with other equipment.

Space Ground Station Equipment is a vital piece of technology that allows satellites to transmit and receive data from Earth. Space ground station equipment is available in a variety of designs and types. Some of these include UHF/VHF antennas, telemetry receivers, transceivers, and terminal units. Some of these are portable and can be easily transported from place to place.



Market Dynamics:



The rise in use of commercial space capabilities, and increasing small and medium-sized satellites is expected to augment growth of the global space ground station equipment market during the forecast period. The rise in satellite production and data storage is also likely to create demand for advanced ground systems that can communicate with multiple satellites at the same time.



However, factors such as unfavorable government regulations, and high cost of deployment is expected to hamper growth of the global space ground station equipment market during the forecast period.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Equipment:

Consumer Equipment

Satellite Navigation Equipment

Dish Antenna

Satellite Radio

Broadband Equipment

Mobile Satellite Terminals

Network Equipment

Network Operation Centre (NOCs) Equipment

VSAT Equipment

Antennas

Power Units

Gateways

Test and Monitoring Equipment

Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By End User:

Consumer

Government and Military

Commercial

Enterprise

Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Application:

Communication

Earth Observation

Navigation

Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Satellite Communication Service:

Fixed Satellite Services

Mobile Satellite Service

