Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market to 2030: Rise in use of Commercial Space Capabilities and Increasing Small and Medium-Sized Satellites Drives Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Equipment, By End User, By Application, By Satellite Communication Service, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global space ground station equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- EchoStar Corporation
- AAC Clyde Space
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
A ground station is a physical facility with a computer that acts as the hub for the communication between a spacecraft and terrestrial networks. The satellite and the ground station use software to communicate, control the antennas, schedule passes and interface with other equipment.
Space Ground Station Equipment is a vital piece of technology that allows satellites to transmit and receive data from Earth. Space ground station equipment is available in a variety of designs and types. Some of these include UHF/VHF antennas, telemetry receivers, transceivers, and terminal units. Some of these are portable and can be easily transported from place to place.
Market Dynamics:
The rise in use of commercial space capabilities, and increasing small and medium-sized satellites is expected to augment growth of the global space ground station equipment market during the forecast period. The rise in satellite production and data storage is also likely to create demand for advanced ground systems that can communicate with multiple satellites at the same time.
However, factors such as unfavorable government regulations, and high cost of deployment is expected to hamper growth of the global space ground station equipment market during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global space ground station equipment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global space ground station equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global space ground station equipment market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|167
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|USD8540 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|USD16078.26 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Equipment:
- Consumer Equipment
- Satellite Navigation Equipment
- Dish Antenna
- Satellite Radio
- Broadband Equipment
- Mobile Satellite Terminals
- Network Equipment
- Network Operation Centre (NOCs) Equipment
- VSAT Equipment
- Antennas
- Power Units
- Gateways
- Test and Monitoring Equipment
Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By End User:
- Consumer
- Government and Military
- Commercial
- Enterprise
Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Application:
- Communication
- Earth Observation
- Navigation
Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market, By Satellite Communication Service:
- Fixed Satellite Services
- Mobile Satellite Service
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r91ehm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment