Global Pediatric Vaccines Market 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $65.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%

Immunizations is one of the public healthcare program for vaccination that prevents thousands of deaths, millions of cases of disease, and saves billions of dollars per decade. Immunizations are a safe, and effective way to protect children from disease including cancers, disability, and death. It is important during a pandemic or other public health emergency to maintain routine immunizations in order to prevent further outbreaks.

There are various types of vaccines based on age group that include adult vaccines and pediatric vaccines. The pediatric vaccine is the first dose that is taken at birth. The next dose is taken when the child is 6 weeks old, the third dose at 10 weeks old, and the last dose at 14 weeks old. This vaccine protects against the poliovirus that is a highly infectious disease that invades the nervous system, and can lead to total paralysis.



Increasing approval of vaccines by regulatory authorities is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on June 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved COVID-19 vaccination for young children of age least 6 months old that means 20 million children, in the U.S., that are under 5 years are newly eligible for vaccination. For children under 5, there are two vaccines available. The three-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is provided to children 6 months to 4 years of age at a 3 microgram dosage. The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for children of age 6 months to 5 years at a dose of 25 micrograms.



Key market players are focusing on increasing research and development activities for producing vaccines that employs various technologies to combat infections such as COVID-19 and others.

For instance, in June 2022, Pfizer Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, announced positive data evaluating the safety, immunogenicity, and tolerability, of two Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates: one monovalent and the other bivalent.

A combination of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and a vaccine candidate targets the spike protein of the Omicron BA.1 variant of concern. Data from the Phase 2/3 trial showed that a booster dose of both Omicron-adapted vaccine candidates has substantially higher immune response against Omicron BA.1, as compared to the companies' current COVID-19 vaccine. The robust immune response was seen in two investigational dose levels, 30 g and 60 g. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine that is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer Inc.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 USD46424.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD69482.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type:

Pneumococcal Vaccine

DTP Vaccine

Rotavirus Vaccine

MMR Vaccine

Polio Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine

Hepatitis B Vaccine

Meningococcal Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

Varicella Vaccine

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology:

Live or Attenuated Vaccine

Inactivated or Killed Vaccine

Toxoid Vaccine

Conjugate Vaccine

Subunit Vaccine

Recombinant Vaccine

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market By Type:

Monovalent Vaccine

Multivalent Vaccine

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market By Distribution Channel:

Government

Private

