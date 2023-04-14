Global Aircraft Antenna Strategic Business Report 2023: New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of Opportunities

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Antenna: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aircraft Antenna estimated at US$461.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$822.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$569.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Aircraft Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$88 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 438 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $461.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $822.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Antenna - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Felled by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Airline Industry Bites the Dust Sending Shockwaves of Pain Ripping Through the Aerospace Value Chain

A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Darkens the Outlook for Aircraft Manufacturing. Aircraft Antenna Manufacturers Stare at US$55.2 Million in Losses for the Year 2020

Manufacturing Industry Collapses, Severing Business as Usual Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

As Coronavirus Spreads, the Grounded Aviation Industry Transfers the Economic Pain to Upstream Markets Including Aircraft Antennas: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take Longer to Recover: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020

Rising Bankruptcies Bear Testimony to the Devastation Unleased by the Pandemic on the Commercial Aviation Industry: Global Number of Airline Bankruptcies for the Years 2015, 2018, 2020 (1H)

Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep People from Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business Climate

Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears the Brunt of the Pandemic: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

As the World Moves Towards Context Aware Aircraft, the Role of Antennas Will Get Bigger. Here's Why

The Importance of Communication in Aircraft

Significance of Antennas in Communication Systems

Aircraft Antennas & Their Types: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Innovation & Development of Antenna Systems

Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up Aircraft Connectivity Challenges for Antennas to Solve: Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029

Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense, Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation

Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Aviation to Become Stricter, Post Pandemic: Global GHG Emissions from Transportation (In Billion Metric Tons of CO2) for the Year 2021

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021

New Satellite Based Communication Systems Help in Achieving Flight Operational Efficiency, Fuel Saving & CO2 Emission Reductions: Potential Global CO2 Emission Benefit Offered by Satellite Communications (In Million Tons Per Year)

The Age of Automation & Machines That Will Follow the Pandemic Will Throw Up Opportunities in the UAV Space

A Peek Into the Evolving Landscape of UAVs

Here's How UAV Antennas are Benefiting & Evolving In Response to the Dynamics of Commercial UAV Deployment

A Robust Production Line for UAVs Post Pandemic Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas: Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2020

When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic, Pent Up Demand for Aftermarket Antennas Will Come from the MRO Sector

"Bloodbath" in the Airline Industry Impacts the MRO Sector

Looking Beyond Current Challenges & Moving Forward in the New Normal

Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of the Pandemic in April 2020

When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Upgrades & Replacements of Antennas: Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Long-Term Growth for Advanced Aircraft Antennas Will be Led by Airspace Modernization Programs

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Presents a Strong Business Case for Aircraft Antennas

A Peek Into the Evolving In-Flight W-Fi Landscape

Supported by Satellite Antennas, Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital for Ensuring High Quality In-Flight Wi-Fi

Antennas Perform the Magic of Providing Wi-Fi on Airplanes

Better Antennas Are Needed for Better Internet Freedom in the Air. As Key In-Flight Wi-Fi Components, Antennas to Benefit from the Roust Demand for In-Flight Wi-Fi Service: Global Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Stringent Regulatory Norms Expands Replacement Opportunities While Stepping Up Quality Pressures on Manufacturers

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

Commercialization of eVTOL Aircraft Opens Up a New Growth Avenue

The Exciting Future of Flying Taxis Will Lift-Off New Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas by 2035: Global Number of Passenger Drones (In Units) for Years 2025, 2030, 2035

Increasing Use of Aerial Telemetry & Flying Antennas to Spur Demand & Innovation in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

