Insulated Wires and Cables Global Market to Reach $280.8 Billion by 2030: Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications

The global market for Insulated Wires and Cables estimated at US$170.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$166.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Insulated Wires and Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$53.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|588
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$170.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$280.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Insulated Wires and Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Long Term Prospects for the Industrial Wires and Cables Market
- Increasing Adoption of Fiber Optical Cables & Polymer Optic Fibers
- Robust Demand for Fast-Charging Cables
- Asia-Pacific Dominates Global Insulated Wire & Cable Market
- PVC Insulated Wires Emerge as Popular Option for Electrical Industries
- Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into Insulated Wires & Cables Market
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Telecommunications Industry Remains the Largest Revenue Contributor
- COVID-19 Impacts Investments in 5G
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025
- Fiber Optic Wires & Cables Gain Widespread Popularity
- Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications
- Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables' Demand
- Comparison between AOC and Copper Cables
- Global AOC Market by Application Platform (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Units for Personal Computer, High Definition Television, Consumer Electronic Devices and High-Performance Computers
- Global AOC Market by Application Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Units for HDMI and DisplayPort
- Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic & Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare
- Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Overdrive
- Spurt in Work-From-Home & Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide
- Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
- Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020
- Rise of Mobile Communication Networks Accelerates Telecommunication Sector to a New Level, Generating Parallel Opportunities to Wires & Cables Market
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Power Infrastructure to Drive Growth
- Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends Traction
- EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables: Changing Operating Environment
- Trends in HV/EHV Cable Designs and Future Concepts
- Residential & Commercial Construction Sector: Short-Term Prospects Remain Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of Covid-19 Outbreak
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Housing Projects Scenario in the US
- Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
- Computers and Consumer Electronics: A High Growth Market
- Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables
- Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Automotive Industry Remains an Important Consumer of Insulated Wires and Cables
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains
- Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth
- Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables
- Oil and Gas Industry: Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds
- Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market
- Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material
- Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for Insulation
- High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide
- Emphasis on Green Materials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq0xsv
