Insulated Wires and Cables Global Market to Reach $280.8 Billion by 2030: Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulated Wires and Cables: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Insulated Wires and Cables estimated at US$170.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$166.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Insulated Wires and Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$53.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 195 Featured) -

ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc.

AFC Cable Systems, Inc.

AFL

Amphenol Corp.

Aptiv PLC

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Belden, Inc.

Cable USA

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Cerrowire LLC

Coleman Cable, Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Ducommun LaBarge Technologies

Electrical Components International

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables Ltd

Fujikura Group

Furukawa Electric Company Limited

General Cable Corporation

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

LS Cable & System Limited

MOLEX, Inc.

NEXANS SA

NKT Cables Group GmbH

Olex Cables Limited

Permanoid Ltd.

Prysmian Group S.p.A.

Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc.

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Superior Essex Incorporated

TE Connectivity

Tele-Fonika Kable S.A.

The Okonite Company

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 588 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $170.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $280.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Insulated Wires and Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Long Term Prospects for the Industrial Wires and Cables Market

Increasing Adoption of Fiber Optical Cables & Polymer Optic Fibers

Robust Demand for Fast-Charging Cables

Asia-Pacific Dominates Global Insulated Wire & Cable Market

PVC Insulated Wires Emerge as Popular Option for Electrical Industries

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into Insulated Wires & Cables Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Telecommunications Industry Remains the Largest Revenue Contributor

COVID-19 Impacts Investments in 5G

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Fiber Optic Wires & Cables Gain Widespread Popularity

Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications

Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables' Demand

Comparison between AOC and Copper Cables

Global AOC Market by Application Platform (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Units for Personal Computer, High Definition Television, Consumer Electronic Devices and High-Performance Computers

Global AOC Market by Application Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Units for HDMI and DisplayPort

Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic & Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare

Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Overdrive

Spurt in Work-From-Home & Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide

Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Rise of Mobile Communication Networks Accelerates Telecommunication Sector to a New Level, Generating Parallel Opportunities to Wires & Cables Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Power Infrastructure to Drive Growth

Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends Traction

EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables: Changing Operating Environment

Trends in HV/EHV Cable Designs and Future Concepts

Residential & Commercial Construction Sector: Short-Term Prospects Remain Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of Covid-19 Outbreak

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Housing Projects Scenario in the US

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

Computers and Consumer Electronics: A High Growth Market

Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Automotive Industry Remains an Important Consumer of Insulated Wires and Cables

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains

Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth

Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables

Oil and Gas Industry: Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds

Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market

Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material

Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for Insulation

High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide

Emphasis on Green Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq0xsv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment