Global Human Augmentation Strategic Business Report 2023: Wearable AI Exudes Immense Potential to Augment Human Intelligence

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Augmentation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Human Augmentation estimated at US$148.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$630.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wearable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.9% CAGR and reach US$496.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-Built segment is readjusted to a revised 24% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR
The Human Augmentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 17% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Atheer, Inc
- B-Temia Inc
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc
- Fossil Group, Inc
- Garmin Ltd
- Google Inc
- Goqii
- Life Sense Group B.V
- Magic Leap, Inc
- Mobvoi
- Polar Electro Oy
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- ReWalk Robotics, Inc
- Rex Bionics Ltd
- Samsung Electronics Co.
- Vuzix Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$148.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$630.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
- "Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- COVID-19 Triggered Distress through Human Augmentation Market
- Competition
- Human Augmentation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Human Augmentation: An Introduction
- Types of Human Augmentation
- Key Concerns & Considerations
- Technical Considerations & Challenges
- Human Augmentation: A Marvel Taking Human Capabilities to Next Level
- Prominent Human Augmentation Technologies Elevating Human Skills
- Hearing Aids & Cochlear Implants
- Smart Ear-Buds & Bionic Eyes
- Glasses & Smart Glasses
- Plastic Surgery & Orthodontics
- Brain-Computer Interfaces
- Exoskeletons & Prosthetic Limbs
- Bracing Human Augmentation, Industries Set to Break Boundaries
- Human Augmentation: Types
- Primary End-Use Industries
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Human Augmentation Market to Enjoy Incredible Growth with Robust Demand Thrust
- Wearable Devices & Consumer Applications: Bright Segments of Human Augmentation Market
- Consumer Applications Occupy Leading Position
- Dynamic Factors Influencing Trajectory of Human Augmentation Market
- Market Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Potential Implications of Sharp Uptick in Human Augmentation for Health & Performance
- Appendage & Biological Function Augmentation to the Fore
- Cognitive Augmentation: Improving Thoughts & Decision Making
- Select Innovations
- Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to Reality
- Wearable AI Exudes Immense Potential to Augment Human Intelligence
- Sophisticated Wearable AI Devices to Augment Intelligence
- Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
- Compelling Developments
- Sophisticated Wearable Devices to be In Harmony with Augmented Human Workers
- Wearables Revolutionize Myriad Areas of Medical Science
- Personalized Medicine Gets a Boost from the Rise of Medical Device Wearables
- Real-time, Personalized Medicine through Medical Wearable Becomes a Reality: Global Opportunity for Personalized Medicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
- Medical Wearables Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing the Effectiveness of Long-Term Diabetes Care & Treatment Outcomes
- Integrating Cloud With Medical Wearables, A Major Trend
- AI Enabled Wearables Enable Remote Delivery of Care
- AI Set to Enable Multitude of Augmented Human Capabilities in Diverse Areas
- Sensory Augmentation Alters Human Perception
- Brain Augmentation: A Market with Strong Growth Potential
- Parkinson's Prevalence (in Million) By Income Category, Projections for 2005, 2015, and 2030
- Genetic Augmentation Unfurls New Possibilities
- World Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million: 2020 & 2027
- Wearable Haptics Gain Prominence in Personalized Biomedical Devices
- Virtual Reality: An Enabling Technology
- Virtual Reality in Healthcare (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Application Area
- Rising Prevalence of Hearing Loss Benefits Demand for Cochlear Implants
- World Moderate-to-Severe Hearing Impaired Population for Years 2006 through 2022
- Emerging Role of Nanorobotics
- Human Augmentation Technologies Sense Robust Opportunities in Industrial Sector
- Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020E
- Telexistence: A Futuristic Technology
- Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World
- As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Military Technologies, Opportunities Galore for Human Augmentation Systems
- Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Emotion AI or Affective Computing Set to Gain Momentum
- Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market
- Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains
- Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again
- Recent Exoskeleton Advancements for Delivering Enhanced Mobility Therapy
- Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption
- Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P
- Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well
- Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices
- Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices
- Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of Rehabilitation Robots
- Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
