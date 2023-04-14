Global Human Augmentation Strategic Business Report 2023: Wearable AI Exudes Immense Potential to Augment Human Intelligence

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Augmentation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Human Augmentation estimated at US$148.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$630.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wearable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.9% CAGR and reach US$496.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-Built segment is readjusted to a revised 24% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR



The Human Augmentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 17% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Atheer, Inc

B-Temia Inc

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc

Fossil Group, Inc

Garmin Ltd

Google Inc

Goqii

Life Sense Group B.V

Magic Leap, Inc

Mobvoi

Polar Electro Oy

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

ReWalk Robotics, Inc

Rex Bionics Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co.

Vuzix Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $148.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $630.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal

"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Triggered Distress through Human Augmentation Market

Competition

Human Augmentation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Human Augmentation: An Introduction

Types of Human Augmentation

Key Concerns & Considerations

Technical Considerations & Challenges

Human Augmentation: A Marvel Taking Human Capabilities to Next Level

Prominent Human Augmentation Technologies Elevating Human Skills

Hearing Aids & Cochlear Implants

Smart Ear-Buds & Bionic Eyes

Glasses & Smart Glasses

Plastic Surgery & Orthodontics

Brain-Computer Interfaces

Exoskeletons & Prosthetic Limbs

Bracing Human Augmentation, Industries Set to Break Boundaries

Human Augmentation: Types

Primary End-Use Industries

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Human Augmentation Market to Enjoy Incredible Growth with Robust Demand Thrust

Wearable Devices & Consumer Applications: Bright Segments of Human Augmentation Market

Consumer Applications Occupy Leading Position

Dynamic Factors Influencing Trajectory of Human Augmentation Market

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Potential Implications of Sharp Uptick in Human Augmentation for Health & Performance

Appendage & Biological Function Augmentation to the Fore

Cognitive Augmentation: Improving Thoughts & Decision Making

Select Innovations

Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to Reality

Wearable AI Exudes Immense Potential to Augment Human Intelligence

Sophisticated Wearable AI Devices to Augment Intelligence

Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Compelling Developments

Sophisticated Wearable Devices to be In Harmony with Augmented Human Workers

Wearables Revolutionize Myriad Areas of Medical Science

Personalized Medicine Gets a Boost from the Rise of Medical Device Wearables

Real-time, Personalized Medicine through Medical Wearable Becomes a Reality: Global Opportunity for Personalized Medicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Medical Wearables Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing the Effectiveness of Long-Term Diabetes Care & Treatment Outcomes

Integrating Cloud With Medical Wearables, A Major Trend

AI Enabled Wearables Enable Remote Delivery of Care

AI Set to Enable Multitude of Augmented Human Capabilities in Diverse Areas

Sensory Augmentation Alters Human Perception

Brain Augmentation: A Market with Strong Growth Potential

Parkinson's Prevalence (in Million) By Income Category, Projections for 2005, 2015, and 2030

Genetic Augmentation Unfurls New Possibilities

World Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million: 2020 & 2027

Wearable Haptics Gain Prominence in Personalized Biomedical Devices

Virtual Reality: An Enabling Technology

Virtual Reality in Healthcare (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Application Area

Rising Prevalence of Hearing Loss Benefits Demand for Cochlear Implants

World Moderate-to-Severe Hearing Impaired Population for Years 2006 through 2022

Emerging Role of Nanorobotics

Human Augmentation Technologies Sense Robust Opportunities in Industrial Sector

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020E

Telexistence: A Futuristic Technology

Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World

As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Military Technologies, Opportunities Galore for Human Augmentation Systems

Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Emotion AI or Affective Computing Set to Gain Momentum

Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market

Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains

Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again

Recent Exoskeleton Advancements for Delivering Enhanced Mobility Therapy

Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P

Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well

Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices

Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of Rehabilitation Robots

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17csw1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment