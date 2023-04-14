Biochips Global Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2030: Biochips to Help Next-Generation Sequencing Scale New Heights & Unravel Intimidating Biological Problems

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biochips: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biochips estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

DNA Chip, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lab-On-a-chip segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Biochips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Biotechnology Sector Performance amid the Pandemic

Global Biotechnology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Biochip Firms Get Ready to Address COVID-19 Challenge

Biochips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Biochips: A Primer

Manufacturing Systems Used in Biochip Manufacture

Historical Perspective

Classification of Biochips

Application Markets

Market Outlook

Protein Biochips Set for Expansion

Recent Technological Advancements Drive Wider Adoption of Biochips

Competition

Biotech Startups Pose Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biochips Seek Increasing Role in POC Testing

Biochips to Help Next-Generation Sequencing Scale New Heights & Unravel Intimidating Biological Problems

Research Forays into Organ-On-A-Chip (OOC)

OCC Start-Ups Enter the Fray

Select Organ-On-A-Chip Start-Ups & Their Specialties

Biochip Implants Set to Make Big Gains

Biochips Aid in Alleviating Issues Associated with Immunological Studies

Challenges for Widespread Adoption

Drug Discovery Applications to Drive Market

Growing Preference for DNA/Protein Biochips in Personalized Medicine

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Microphysiological Systems to Take Personalized Medicine Much Farther

Biochip Array Technology Enables Reliable and Accurate Investigation of Metabolic Syndrome

Proteomics and Genomics Drive Opportunities for Biochips

Increasing Application of Genomics and Proteomics in Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment to Drive Growth

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Potential Application of Biochips in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management Unfurl New Growth Opportunities

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Rise in Infectious Diseases and Need for High-Troughput Diagnosis Drive Interest in Biochips

Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Agriculture Sector: Niche Vertical

Development of Protein Microarrays for the Field of Diagnostics: Key Challenges

Biochip Industry Thrives on Innovation

Researchers at UCI Develop Machine Learning-Assisted Biochip

New Biochip Combines Nanoparticle Printing and AI for Tumor Analysis

Axbio Introduces Smartbiochip

Multi-Dimensional Printing Technology Enables Development of New Biochip Printing Technique

MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip Capable of Mimicking Human Brain

Biochips from AYOXXA: A Giant Leap in Protein Multiplexing

Biochip Innovations in Drug Discovery Applications

Industry Challenges

Standardization: A Key Challenge

High Costs Restrain Growth

Precise Protein Detection: A Challenge

