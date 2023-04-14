Biochips Global Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2030: Biochips to Help Next-Generation Sequencing Scale New Heights & Unravel Intimidating Biological Problems

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biochips: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biochips estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
DNA Chip, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lab-On-a-chip segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Biochips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.
