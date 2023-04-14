Cell Harvesting Global Market to Reach $483.3 Million by 2030: Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for Cell Harvesting

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Harvesting: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cell Harvesting estimated at US$274.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$483.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$366.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $84.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Cell Harvesting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$84.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -
- ADS Biotec Inc.
- Argos Technologies Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Avita Medical
- Bertin Bioreagent
- BRAND GMBH + CO KG
- Biomedical Research & Development Laboratories Inc. (Brandel)
- (USA)
- Connectorate AG
- Cox Scientific Ltd
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- SP Industries
- Terumo BCT Inc.
- TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|306
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$274.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$483.3 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Cell Harvesting - A Prelude
- With Stem Cells Holding Potential to Emerge as Savior for Healthcare System Struggling with COVID-19 Crisis, Demand for Cell Harvesting to Grow
- Select Clinical Trials in Progress for MSCs in the Treatment of COVID-19
- Lack of Antiviral Therapy Brings Spotlight on MSCs as Potential Option to Treat Severe Cases of COVID-19
- Stem Cells Garner Significant Attention amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Cell Harvesting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Growing R&D Investments & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Global Cell Harvesting Market over the Long-term
- US Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Experience Lucrative Growth Rate
- Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms to Remain Key End-User
- Remarkable Progress in Stem Cell Research Unleashes Unlimited Avenues for Regenerative Medicine and Drug Development
- Drug Development
- Therapeutic Potential
- A Prelude to Genetic Testing
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for Cell Harvesting
- The Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine to Drive the Cell Harvesting Market
- Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for Stem Cell, Driving the Cell Harvesting
- Global Orthopedic Surgical Procedure Volume (2010-2020) (in Million)
- Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead for Cell Harvesting
- Spectacular Advances in Stem Cell R&D Open New Horizons for Regenerative Medicine
- Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering
- Stem Cell Transplants Drive the Demand for Cell Harvesting
- Rise in Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Procedures Propels Market Expansion
- Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Demand for Cell Harvesting
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Cell Harvesting: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking
- Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2019
- High Cell Density as Major Bottleneck Leads to Innovative Cell Harvesting Methods
- Advanced Harvesting Systems to Overcome Centrifugation Issues
- Sophisticated Filters for Filtration Challenges
- Innovations in Closed Systems Boost Efficiency & Productivity of Cell Harvesting
- Enhanced Harvesting and Separation of Micro-Carrier Beads
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
