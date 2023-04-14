Cell Harvesting Global Market to Reach $483.3 Million by 2030: Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for Cell Harvesting

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Harvesting: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cell Harvesting estimated at US$274.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$483.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$366.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $84.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Cell Harvesting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$84.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cell Harvesting - A Prelude

With Stem Cells Holding Potential to Emerge as Savior for Healthcare System Struggling with COVID-19 Crisis, Demand for Cell Harvesting to Grow

Select Clinical Trials in Progress for MSCs in the Treatment of COVID-19

Lack of Antiviral Therapy Brings Spotlight on MSCs as Potential Option to Treat Severe Cases of COVID-19

Stem Cells Garner Significant Attention amid COVID-19 Crisis

Cell Harvesting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Growing R&D Investments & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Global Cell Harvesting Market over the Long-term

US Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Experience Lucrative Growth Rate

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms to Remain Key End-User

Remarkable Progress in Stem Cell Research Unleashes Unlimited Avenues for Regenerative Medicine and Drug Development

Drug Development

Therapeutic Potential

A Prelude to Genetic Testing

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for Cell Harvesting

The Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine to Drive the Cell Harvesting Market

Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for Stem Cell, Driving the Cell Harvesting

Global Orthopedic Surgical Procedure Volume (2010-2020) (in Million)

Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead for Cell Harvesting

Spectacular Advances in Stem Cell R&D Open New Horizons for Regenerative Medicine

Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering

Stem Cell Transplants Drive the Demand for Cell Harvesting

Rise in Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Procedures Propels Market Expansion

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Demand for Cell Harvesting

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Cell Harvesting: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2019

High Cell Density as Major Bottleneck Leads to Innovative Cell Harvesting Methods

Advanced Harvesting Systems to Overcome Centrifugation Issues

Sophisticated Filters for Filtration Challenges

Innovations in Closed Systems Boost Efficiency & Productivity of Cell Harvesting

Enhanced Harvesting and Separation of Micro-Carrier Beads

