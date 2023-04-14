Gastric Cancer Market Is Expected to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gastric cancer market generated $2.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Request Sample PDF Brochure- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74933

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $10.7 billion CAGR 17.9% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Disease Type, Treatment Type, Drug Class Outlook, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers

The rising incidence of gastric cancer demanding effective treatments



The surge in obesity and overconsumption of highly processed foods, sweetened beverages, tobacco, genetic modification in genes, families with cancer, and alcohol Opportunities

The rise in number of cases of gastric cancer

Restraints



The high cost of treatment for gastric cancer

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on healthcare systems worldwide, including those that deal with cancer diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the pandemic caused delays in diagnosis and treatment, modifications to treatment regimens, and halts in cancer research.

Delays in the diagnosis and treatment of gastric cancer were the primary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. To lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission, many hospitals and clinics were forced to postpone or cancel non-urgent procedures and appointments. This resulted in delays in cancer diagnosis and treatment, which hampered patients' health.

Moreover, the pandemic had impeded efforts to find new treatments for gastric cancer through clinical trials. owing to the governmental initiatives that had imposed strict regulation and lockdown across the globe. Several clinical trials had been postponed or suspended, which delayed the creation of new disease-modifying therapies.

Despite these challenges, the market for global gastric cancer has recovered post-pandemic.

Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/gastric-cancer-market

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global gastric cancer market based on the disease type, treatment type, drug class outlook, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By disease type, the adenocarcinoma segment, the solution segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global gastric cancer market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 18.9% throughout the forecast period. The lymphoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumor, carcinoid tumor, and others segments are also discussed in the report.

By treatment type, the chemotherapy segment garnered nearly half of the global gastric cancer market revenue and is anticipated to dominate by 2031. However, the targeted therapy segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.2% throughout the forecast period. Also, the immunotherapy, and radiation therapy & surgery segments are studied in the report.

By drug class outlook, the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.7% throughout the forecast period. The HER2 antagonists, VEGFR2 antagonists and others segments are also analyzed in the report.

By distribution channel, the specialty and retail pharmacies segment contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global gastric cancer market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 18.5% throughout the forecast period. The hospital pharmacies and others segment are also assessed through the report.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/74933

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global gastric cancer market revenue and is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the Europe region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.8% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global gastric cancer market report include samsung bioepis, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Healthcare Trending Reports-

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Biomaterials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Flow Cytometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

MRI System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: