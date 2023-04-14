English French Dutch

Ageas announces the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV

As the quorum required for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Wednesday 19 April 2023 will not be attained, ageas SA/NV is organising the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The Meeting is being held at the Auditorium of AG Insurance, AG Campus, in 1000 Brussels, Rue du Pont Neuf 17.

The general conditions for attending the Meeting as well as the below documents are available on the Ageas website:

the convening notice, together with the agenda containing the items: the approval of the annual report and accounts for 2022, the approval of the 2022 dividend, the discharge of liability, the approval of the remuneration report, the approval of the proposal for the appointments and reappointment of Board members, the approval of the remuneration of the statutory auditor, the approval of proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, and the authorisation for the company to acquire ageas SA/NV shares.







Shareholders will be able to register, vote and ask questions at the Meeting if, on the date of registration, they hold the number of shares for which they have indicated their intention to exercise their voting rights, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the Meeting. The registration date has been set at Wednesday 3 May 2023 at midnight (CET).

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting must make their intentions known no later than Thursday 11 May 2023 by communicating their instructions to the company, their bank or their financial institution. The proxies with which shareholders can pass on their voting instructions must be in the company's possession no later than Thursday 11 May 2023.

Questions about this Meeting can be e-mailed to general.meeting@ageas.com.

