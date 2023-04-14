ProVen VCT plc



Issue of equity



14 April 2023

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 14 April 2023 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. 812,121 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 66.5p, based on the latest net asset value of 64.55p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 30 November 2022 of 66.3p per Ordinary Share less the 1.75p per Ordinary Share dividend paid on 2 December 2022.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 255,229,955 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

