TelevisaUnivision and Avid Technology Developing Production Workflows on Google Cloud

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Technology ( Nasdaq: AVID ) and TelevisaUnivision , the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, intend to collaborate to optimize content production workflows across TelevisaUnivision’s portfolio of international media and content properties on Google Cloud. The hybrid cloud-enabled model will centralize Avid-based workflows for TelevisaUnivision’s numerous news, sports, entertainment and drama production teams in Mexico and the U.S., helping improve capabilities to rapidly scale production resources in the cloud. This enables TelevisaUnivision to meet spikes in content demand and maximize cost efficiency by leveraging Avid’s Flex subscription.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5243abe8-e7be-4965-ae40-a13edd0e670f

TelevisaUnivision distributes and produces content to more than 60 local TV stations and broadcast channels across Mexico and the U.S., as well as ViX, the first global large-scale streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world. This new collaboration intends to deploy Avid’s Emmy-winning Media Composer® software, as well as the MediaCentral® platform and Avid NEXIS® storage solutions in the cloud for video editors and other content contributors wherever they are, thereby optimizing flexibility for teams to collaborate across territories.

“An essential goal in our digital transformation journey is to look for ways to streamline workflows and simplify our complex processes, and cloud is the key,” said Ralf Jacob, Executive Vice President, Global Broadcast Engineering, TelevisaUnivision. “Having the option to move our Avid workflows to the cloud would significantly improve our efficiency and agility so that our production teams can focus more on creative tasks, streamline workflows and automate manual labor.”

TelevisaUnivision would be the first broadcast implementation of Avid’s technologies on Google Cloud, an important step forward for TelevisaUnivision’s digital transformation journey toward building the media company of tomorrow.

“Avid is proud to support TelevisaUnivision’s strategy to chart a new path toward its future by leveraging the cloud to optimize content workflow efficiency everywhere across its broadcast and streaming platforms,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO & President, Avid. “On scale alone, this promises to be perhaps the most extensive cloud production transformation our industry has seen yet. TelevisaUnivision has long been a technological leader and Avid is pleased to collaborate with Google Cloud to support their vision.”

TelevisaUnivision is modernizing its production system and migrating key enterprise applications to Google Cloud, transforming its infrastructure to deliver enhanced media experiences for customers.

“The cloud presents a great opportunity for media companies to deliver new efficiencies in production,” said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment, Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We’re excited to deliver the next generation of content creation on Google Cloud and work with Avid to help broadcasters like TelevisaUnivision meet the growing global demands for content.”

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company’s media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The Company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.



©2023 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Media Composer, MediaCentral and Avid | NEXIS are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.



