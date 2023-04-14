MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

Windsor, Nova Scotia, CANADA, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE:MLK) (“MLK Gold” or the “Company”) announces that, effective as of the close of business on April 13, 2023, the Company has changed its name to “Triple One Metals Inc.”



In connection with the change of name, it is anticipated that trading in the common shares of the Company will commence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name at the open of markets on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, under the new ticker symbol “TONE”.

Holders of share and warrant certificates in the Company’s prior name do not need to take any action as a result of the name change.

In connection with the change of name, the CUSIP and ISIN of the Company’s common shares will be changed to 89677X102and CA89677X1024 respectively.

About MLK Gold Ltd.

Founded in 2018, MLK Gold Ltd. is quickly emerging as one of Atlantic Canada's exciting resource exploration companies offering exposure to gold and the strategic metals representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. Invested in a portfolio of gold and lithium projects in mining and mineral-rich Newfoundland, MLK’s plan is to capitalize on the province's ranking as one of the world’s top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound metal-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.mlkgold.com and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

William (Bill) Fleming

Executive Chairman, MLK Gold Ltd.

59 Payzant Drive

P.O. Box 657, Windsor

Nova Scotia, Canada, B0N 2T0

Phone: 902.448.0716

Email: Bill.fleming@manewagi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.