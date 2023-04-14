Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of 2023 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Annual General Meeting

Paris, Amsterdam, April 14, 2023

Press release

Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of 2023 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Annual General Meeting

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces that May 3, 2023 (7:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time) will be the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of CHESS Depositary Interest ("CDI") holders to give voting instructions for the Annual General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") to be held on May 11, 2023.

URW SE has sought and been granted from the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") waivers to allow URW to defer, and not to process conversions between its stapled share and CDI registers, during the period commencing April 28, 2023 and ending May 9, 2023, inclusive (being the voting entitlement record date for URW SE shareholders).

Therefore, there will be a deferral and no processing of conversions between URW's stapled share and CDI registers during the period described above.

The waivers are intended to prevent the potential for votes to be cast twice in respect of the same URW SE ordinary shares as a result of the record date for determining entitlements to vote at the 2023 Annual General Meeting for CDI holders being different to and earlier than the record date for determining the entitlements of URW SE shareholders.

