A Summer of Remixes: UltraViolet DJs Debut Paradisio Tracks

Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Bradley Keys, a Los Angeles DJ and music producer, released his new project, Paradisio across all streaming platforms. This new body of work was released under the artist profile, UltraViolet DJs. Keys is the chief collaborator of UltraViolet DJs, an art collective that connects with various artists through music and dance to create new and exciting projects.

UltraViolet DJs recently released “So Emotional,” an Ultraviolet version of Whitney Houston’s classic that charted #1 on the Hypeddit Deep House for 3 consecutive weeks, and “So Much Life” an EP with three original songs composed by long time friends and music collaborators Ben Caron. These releases are also available across all streaming platforms.

For the past 6 months, Keys has been working hard on this project in the studio. Keys shares his experience and states, “I went to see Polo & Pan at the Hollywood Bowl last summer and my musical compass took a big change. Something about the sun setting in August, the smiles and energy from our friends, and the more downtempo songs that gave us more space for our own journey, movement and dance really spoke to me. “

Keys continues, “My music hasn’t been the same since, in the best possible way.”

About the Paradisio EP

Paradisio is a full-length project with over 20 remixes and original songs that will be released during the summer of 2023. Every few weeks, two-three new songs will be released in increments. The songs have a deep house and tropical sound that is meant to carve out a separate niche out of existing genres to create something new.

The first release is titled Paradisio Volume 1. It includes the UltraViolet electronic remix versions from Irene Cara’s “What a Feeling,” The Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again,” and Justin Jay & Friends’ “Let Go” featuring Josh Taylor.

The UltraViolet versions pay homage to the original songs but take flight to a completely different space in time and space, bringing energy that one can only define as “Paradisio.”

Keys shared his excitement for this project and stated, “I’m really excited for this first batch of songs to get out into the world. We are collaborating with several dancers and artists to put something special together for this Summer. I will also be releasing the entire album in July in long-form format with all of the mixing between songs just like you would hear at a live show.”

To hear UltraViolet DJs latest release “Paradisio Volume 1” go to Apple Music, Spotify or any of the streaming platforms to listen and hear where music is going in 2023. Follow UltraViolet DJs on Instagram and Spotify to always get the newest releases first.

Click to listen on Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Prime Music today.

