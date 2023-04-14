Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL 11 TO APRIL 14, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 11 to April 14, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of sharesAverage Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/04/2023FR001045120316 536 19,7271XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/04/2023FR001045120314 000 19,9456XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/04/2023FR001045120321 500 19,8694XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/04/2023FR001045120312 000 20,0498XPAR
       
   TOTAL64 036 19,8831 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 11 to 14 avril, 2023