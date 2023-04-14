English French

April 14, 2023 - N°06



SCOR announces the publication

of its 2022 Universal Registration Document

SCOR’s 2022 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’enregistrement universel”) was filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), on April 14, 2023.

This document is available on SCOR’s website www.scor.com and the AMF website

www.amf-france.org. Hard copies of the document are also available at SCOR’s headquarters, located at the following address:

5 avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

The Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

the 2022 annual financial report;

the report of the board of directors on corporate governance; and

the description of the share buyback program.





Forward-looking statements

The Universal registration document includes forward-looking statements and information about SCOR’s financial condition, results, business, strategy, plans and objectives, in particular, relating to SCOR’s current or future projects.

These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, or terms such as “estimate”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “have the objective”, “intend to”, “plan”, “result in”, “should”, and other similar expressions.

It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives and forward-looking statements and information is dependent on circumstances and facts that arise in the future.

No guarantee can be given regarding the achievement of these forward-looking statements and information. These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements and information and information about objectives may be impacted by known or unknown risks, identified or unidentified uncertainties and other factors that may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR.

In particular, it should be noted that the full impact of the Covid-19 crisis on SCOR’s business and results cannot be accurately assessed, in particular given the uncertainty related to the evolution of the pandemic, to its effects on health and on the economy, and to the possible effects of future governmental actions or legal developments in this context.

In addition, the full impact of the Russian invasion and war in Ukraine on SCOR’s business and results cannot be accurately assessed at this stage, given the uncertainty related both to the magnitude and duration of the conflict, and the consequential impacts.

Therefore, any assessments and any figures presented in the Universal registration will necessarily be estimates based on evolving analyses, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are highly evolutive.

The Universal registration document includes information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR’s business.

In addition, such forward-looking statements are not “profit forecasts” within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

SCOR has no intention and does not undertake to complete, update, revise or change these forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial information

The Group’s financial information contained in the Universal registration document is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.

Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.

The calculation of financial ratios (such as book value per share, return on investments, return on invested assets, Group cost ratio, return on equity, net combined ratio and life technical margin) is detailed in section 1.3.9 of the Universal registration document.

The financial results for the full year 2022 included in the presentation have been audited by SCOR’s statutory auditors. Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros. All figures are at constant exchange rates as of December 31, 2022 unless otherwise specified. Any figures for a period subsequent to December 31, 2022 should not be taken as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.

The solvency ratio is not audited by the Company’s statutory auditors. The Group solvency final results are to be filed to supervisory authorities by May 2023 and may differ from the estimates expressed or implied in this report.

