Peptide Therapeutics Market Size to Hit USD 91.25 Bn by 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide market for peptide therapeutics is forecasted to augment at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of Peptide Therapeutics are slated to total USD 91.25 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



The peptide therapeutics market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the advancements in peptide synthesis and manufacturing technologies and the growing demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicine are expected to drive the market growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 39.34 Bn in 2021 Estimated Value USD 91.25 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 8.8% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 211 Pages Market Segmentation By Application, Route of Administration, Type, Technology, Type of Molecule, and API Peptide Type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Amgen, Inc., Bachem Holding AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

However, challenges such as the high cost of development and manufacturing of peptide-based drugs and limited availability of healthcare infrastructure in certain regions need to be addressed. Overall, the peptide therapeutics market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the coming years.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Cancer is the largest therapeutic area for peptide therapeutics, followed by metabolic, CVD, and anti-Infective segments

Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of FDA-approved peptide drugs, with over 60 peptides approved for use in the US market.

With the growing demand for personalized medicine, there is an increasing focus on developing peptide-based therapeutics that target specific genetic mutations or biomarkers.



Peptide Therapeutics Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Advances in peptide synthesis and manufacturing technologies have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective methods of producing peptides, leading to a surge in research and development activities in the field of peptide therapeutics.

Targeted therapies, such as peptide-based therapeutics, are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to selectively target disease-causing cells or proteins, leading to improved treatment outcomes and reduced side effects.

With the growing demand for personalized medicine, there is an increasing focus on developing peptide-based therapeutics that target specific genetic mutations or biomarkers, leading to improved treatment outcomes and reduced side effects.

Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of FDA-approved peptide drugs, leading to increased awareness and adoption of peptide-based therapeutics.

Long-acting peptide formulations are gaining popularity due to their ability to improve patient compliance and reduce the number of injections needed, leading to improved treatment outcomes.



Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Regional Profile

North America is the largest market for peptide therapeutics, accounting for over 40% of the global market share. The high market share is attributed to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies, high healthcare spending, and favorable government initiatives. The US is the largest contributor to the North American peptide therapeutics market.

Europe is the second-largest market for peptide therapeutics, accounting for approximately 25% of the global market share. The market growth is driven by increasing research and development activities, a large patient population, and rising demand for targeted therapies. Germany, France, and the UK are the prominent contributors to the European peptide therapeutics market.

The Asia Pacific peptide therapeutics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for personalized medicine. China, Japan, and India are the major contributors to the Asia Pacific peptide therapeutics market.



Peptide Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The peptide therapeutics market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the industry. Here are some of the major companies operating in this space:

Amgen, Inc.

Bachem Holding AG

Eil Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Some key developments with regard to Peptide Therapeutics are as follows:

In July 2021, the renowned pharmaceutical giant , Eli Lilly, made a strategic move by acquiring Protomer Technologies, a biotech company with a revolutionary platform for developing peptide-based drugs. With this acquisition, Eli Lilly is set to soar to even greater heights in the world of peptide therapeutics.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

By Application

Cancer

Metabolic

CVD

Respiratory

GIT

Anti-Infective

Dermatology

CNS

Renal



By Route of Administration

Parental

Oral

By Type

Innovative

Generic

By Technology

Liquid Phase

Solid Phase

Hybrid Phase





By Type of Molecule

Vasopressin

Somatostatin

Calcitonin

Natriuretic

By API Peptide Type

In-house

CMO

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



