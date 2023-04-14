Leading Drone Manufacturer, DJI, Joins ElevateUAV Summit as Platinum Sponsor

Dania Beach, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leading enterprise drone solutions and services provider, has announced that DJI will participate in their upcoming drone conference, ElevateUAV, as a Platinum Sponsor. The conference is a premier event designed to connect drone manufacturers, developers, pilots, enthusiasts, and enterprises.



As UAV technology becomes widely accepted for use in enterprise and commercial applications, more organizations seek the latest platforms, news, and discoveries to help advance their goals and meet their needs. At ElevateUAV, Drone Nerds provides the latest drone solutions to organizations, all while bringing leading industry partners to offer speaking sessions, forums, and presentations on some of the most groundbreaking UAV trends and advancements.

DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and enterprises to transform their operations entirely. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

DJI's technology has helped organizations across diverse industries enhance their workflows, supporting a more efficient future. As one of ElevateUAV’s major sponsors, DJI will be presenting several speaking engagements, each of which will dive into the many uses and benefits of drone platforms across various industries.

“We’re excited to have DJI join us—Drone Nerds is DJI’s Premiere Platinum partner in North America and we are delighted to bring together thought leaders from major UAV organizations, like DJI, and connect them with businesses and enterprises that are eager to learn more about drone technology,” mentions Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.





The ElevateUAV Summit will be held on July 26-27, 2023 at the FIU Biscayne Bay Kovens Conference Center in North Miami, FL.

Organizations or experts that wish to participate in the ElevateUAV Summit can connect with the event organizers at support@elevateuavsummit.com or submit an application at elevateuavsummit.com.

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit ww.enterprise.dronenerds.com.



