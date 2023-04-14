Vendasta again named one of the Best Places to Work in Canada

Saskatoon, Canada, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta announced today that it was named as one Best Workplaces in Canada for the third straight year. The award is based on an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

“From the day we founded the company we have made it a priority to make Vendasta a great place to work,” said Brendan King, co-founder and CEO. “We’re honoured that our employees have recognized the culture and the opportunities that Vendasta represents. When you hire great people and give them the tools and the freedom to do their best work, amazing things happen.”

In the three years that Vendasta has been named a Best Place to Work in Canada, the company has doubled its workforce from 400 to approximately 830 employees. Over that same time period, Vendasta has also more than doubled its annual revenue.

The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy five percent of each organization’s score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up is free to explore at www.vendasta.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

