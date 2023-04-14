TGT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Target Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Target Corporation ("Target" or the "Company") (NYSE: TGT) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired certain Target Corporation securities between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022 .

TGT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Target’s difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods was far worse than the Company had represented; (ii) Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (iii) Target’s inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target’s practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (iv) as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target’s inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods throughout the Class Period forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Target during the relevant time frame, you have until May 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

