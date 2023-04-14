SRPT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Ongoing Investigation into Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces its ongoing investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) focused on whether Sarepta and certain of its top executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.



THE COMPANY: Sarepta is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. Sarepta is developing SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), an investigational gene transfer therapy intended to deliver SRP-9001 to muscle tissue for the targeted production of functional components of dystrophin.

THE REVELATION: On March 16, 2023, Sarepta issued a press release stating that “at its late cycle meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held for SRP-9001 in advance of the May 29, 2023 regulatory action date.” Following this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell by approximately 18%.

Then, on April 13, 2023, STAT News published an article entitled “FDA staff leaned toward rejecting Sarepta gene therapy before top official intervened,” reporting that “FDA staff concluded as far back as last summer that Sarepta’s proposed application did not meet the criteria for accelerated approval a regulatory framework meant to provisionally clear drugs based on preliminary evidence.” Following this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell by more than 9%.

