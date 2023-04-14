Hesai Group: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 6, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Hesai (NASDAQ: HSAI) securities in connection with the Company’s February 2023 initial public offering (“IPO”).

In February 2023, Hesai conducted its IPO, and in March 2023, it released its unaudited fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, which revealed a decrease in gross margin due to increased shipments of lower-margin products. This news caused a 10.2% drop in Hesai's share price, leading to a class action lawsuit alleging that the company and its executives made materially false and misleading statements about its business operations and prospects, including the cause of the gross margin decrease.

