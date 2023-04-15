Blender Bites Secures Product Listings with US Division of World’s Largest Retailer Just Weeks after Partnering with Actress and Entrepreneur Julianne Hough

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), an award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that, just weeks after partnering with actress and entrepreneur Juliann Hough, the United States (“US”) division of the world’s largest retailer (the “Retailer”) has come on line and will list a large selection of Blender Bites’ first to market 1-Step Smoothie and 1-Step Frappé innovations. The product listing follows an earlier agreement reached with the Retailer in March of 2023.



The Retailer has one of the largest footprints as a major retailer in the US, serving close to 50 million American shoppers, each week. Blender Bites earlier announced listings with the Retailer’s Canadian division, and the addition of US division listings is an incredible opportunity to increase the Company’s exposure and introduce its products to new consumers across North America, the largest smoothie market across the globe.1

“The Company’s momentum over the last few weeks has been tremendous. We have not only secured product listings with both the Canadian and US divisions of the world’s largest retailer, but we have also established a very exciting partnership with Julianne Hough. I am extremely proud of the entire Blender Bites’ team, and of all the successes we continue to achieve. I believe the stage is being set for Blender Bites to become a major player in the functional frozen food category, and that there is an incredible growth trajectory in our future.”

The Company’s entire catalogue of products is comprised of 1-step smoothie innovations - Power BerryTM, Green D-ToxTM, Liquid SunshineTM, Daily Defen-CTM and Tropical GlowTM – as well its brand new (March 2023 release date) 1-Step Frappé innovations – Vanilla Bean-BioTM, Mindful MochaTM, and Caramel CollagenTM.

Blender Bites’ full product line are expected to be on retail shelves of the Canadian division of the Retailer as early as May 2023.

Commencing August 2023 the Retailer’s US division will offer its customers a large selection of Blender Bites’ products including Power BerryTM, Liquid SunshineTM and Daily Defen-CTM flavours from the 1-Step Smoothie line, across 1200 locations, as well as the Mindful MochaTM, and Caramel CollagenTM flavours from the Company’s brand new (March 2023 release date) 1-Step Frappé line in 500 locations.

The Company also wishes to announce that Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites’ CEO and Founder, will host a special conference call for investors, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. CET.

During this special investors’ address, Ms. Hodge will touch on some current and relevant events which the Company believes will impact future developments and will provide participants with an overview of the Company’s direction for 2023.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL:

The conference call will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific, 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 p.m. CEST.

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line.

CONFERENCE PARTICIPANT CODE: 925031

DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

Vancouver local: 778-819-8331

Toll-Free Canada & the US: 1-800-201-7439

Toll-Free Germany: 0 800 181 0665

All Others: +1-778-819-8331

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is an award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Safeway, Save on Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA, Thrifty and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-smoothie-market



