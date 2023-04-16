Opal's Walk for Freedom Nationwide in Partnership with Heal America

Fort Worth, TX, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Unlimited, Inc. is excited to announce that Heal America will be the presenting sponsor for Opal's Walk for FreedomSM on Monday, June 19, 2023. The goal this year is to have every state in the USA host an Opal's Walk for FreedomSM to commemorate the second anniversary of Juneteenth holiday legislation.

Opal's Walk for FreedomSM was created by 96-year-old Social Impact Leader, Dr. Opal Lee, who has made it her mission to educate the masses on the significance of celebrating FREEDOM for everyone. Dr. Opal Lee will be leading the walk in Fort Worth and is calling on cities, organizations, and individuals to register on OpalsWalk.com to participate. Registration is $35 for adults with $6.19 of every registration donated to the National Juneteenth Museum set to open in June 2025. The walks will start at 9 AM PST / 11 AM CST / 12 AM EST on Monday, June 19, 2023.

"We are thrilled to bring Opal's Walk for FreedomSM powered by Heal America to a national audience," said Dione Sims, Executive Director of Unity Unlimited, Inc. "Our goal is to make this year's walk bigger than ever before, with walkers in every state as a testament to the power of unity. We invite everyone to join us in this historic event to celebrate freedom and support Dr. Opal Lee's vision." If interested in hosting an Opal's Walk for FreedomSM event, organizations can contact Mrs.Sims at dione.sims@unityunlimited.org.

In addition to Heal America, Opal’s Walk for FreedomSM is proud to have the support of national partners JCPenney, [INVNT GROUP] the global brand storytelling agency and more to be announced.To become a local sponsor or national partner, please contact Unity Unlimited, Inc.

Follow Dr. Lee's journey on Facebook @opalswalk2dc, Twitter & Instagram @opalsw2dc #opalswalk2dc.

