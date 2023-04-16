Flash News: OKX Announces SUI Jumpstart Listing, OKX Wallet Integrates with Lido

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of April 11, 2023.

OKX Offers Easy Access to SUI Token with SUI Jumpstart

OKX has today announced that SUI will be the next token offered through its Jumpstart program. Users will be able to buy SUI with OKB, with subscription commencing from April 23, 2023.

OKX Jumpstart offers OKX users easy access to new, high-quality crypto projects, allowing them to invest in new crypto with their OKB tokens. Previous projects listed on Jumpstart include TAKI, ELT and BRWL.

Sui is the first permissionless Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in web3. Sui has a native token called SUI, with a fixed supply. The SUI token is used to pay for gas, and users can stake their SUI tokens with validators in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake model within an epoch.

Learn more about OKX Jumpstart here .

OKX Wallet Integrates with Lido

As of April, 2023, the OKX Wallet will be integrated with leading DeFi protocol Lido. The OKX Wallet will be featured as one of the main wallets that can be used with Lido , allowing users to stake ETH and tokens on five other chains with OKX Wallet.

The integration of OKX Wallet with Lido also makes it easier for users to withdraw their staked ETH following the Shapella upgrade. This additionally facilitates users’ ability to participate in OKX’s ETH Shanghai upgrade campaign .

Lido is the largest decentralized-finance protocol with $52.2 billion in total value locked of which $31.2 billion is in ETH, according to data from DefiLlama .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

