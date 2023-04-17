Martela Corporation Directs a Share Issue to the Company Itself Without Payment

English Finnish

Based on the share issue authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 29 March 2023, the Board of Directors of Martela Corporation resolved on an issue of 53,881 new Class A shares to the company itself without consideration. The shares to be issued to the company will be used for reward payments under the company's incentive plans.

The total number of the company's Class A shares after the share issue is 4 573 495 shares, of which 55 306 shares are held by the company.

The new shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 25 April 2023 after which the company will, without delay, apply for the admission of the new shares to trading alongside the company's existing shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Martela Corporation

Board of Directors

Ville Taipale

CEO

Further information

Ville Taipale, CEO Tel +358 50 557 2611

Distribution

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main news media

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.