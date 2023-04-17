Customized Probiotics Market Set to Register a CAGR of 7.30% and Reach USD 10.36 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports assessment, the Customized Probiotics Market is estimated to reach US$ 10.36 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 7.30%. The report examines the vital growth strategies, factors and prospects, competitive scenarios, shifting industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increased prevalence of digestive disorders will drive market revenue growth.

North America will register the fastest revenue growth in the global customized probiotics market.

The rising demand for natural and organic products will fuel the growth of the market.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/customized-probiotics-market/8581

Customized Probiotics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 5.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 10.36 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness of the possible health advantages of probiotics, such as better gut health, immunological function, and mental wellness are the major factors driving the revenue growth of the global customized probiotics market. Furthermore, technological advances in probiotic research, an increase in personalized and customized probiotic products, increased investment in research and development to develop new and innovative probiotic products, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and digestive disorders, and an increase in demand for natural and organic products free of artificial ingredients and additives contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global customized probiotics market from four perspectives: Product Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global customized probiotics market is segmented into food and beverage, dietary supplements, and others. The dietary supplements segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because several diet supplement producers emphasize the addition of a unique type of dietary fiber including probiotics and prebiotics to combat yeast infections, eczema, diarrhea, and gas.

Consumer Group Segmentation: Based on the consumer group, the global customized probiotics market is segmented into adult and pediatric. The adult segment dominates the market because adults are more prevalent to have digestive issues.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global customized probiotics market is segmented into online stores, and retail pharmacies. The online store segment dominates the market because of the changing customer purchasing behavior, vast selection of items, the simplicity of online shopping, the option to choose the quantity and delivery time that works best for them, and discount offers.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global customized probiotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global customized probiotics market with the largest revenue share. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the growing awareness of the benefits of probiotics in maintaining gut health and overall wellness, the high prevalence of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and other gastrointestinal disorders conditions, the growing shift towards natural and organic solutions to address health concerns, and the growing research and development to develop innovative probiotic formulations that can cater to the unique needs of individuals.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/customized-probiotics-market/8581

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the global customized probiotics market are:

Custom Probiotics Inc.

Hiral Health

DuPont Health and Nutrition

Vaster Life Sciences

Biovencer Healthcare

Unique Biotech

uBiome, Inc.

Viome Life Sciences

Probi AB

Quantbiome, Inc.

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Creative Biogene

Sun Genomics

Stauber USA

The customized probiotics market is extremely competitive, with many players involved. Market leaders increasingly use mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share and launch new drugs and products.

Recent developments:

Floré by Sun Genomics partnered with Royal DSM, whose investment arm, DSM Ventures, also invested in Floré in January 2023.

MicroBiotics Therapeutics firm MicroBiotics Pharma acquired European Union funding in October 2020 to develop technology capable of providing personalized probiotics to treat gut-related illnesses.

insights.Viome Life Sciences launched Viome Precision supplements in September 2020, an individualized supplement formulation based on an individual's cellular, mitochondrial, and gut microbiome health insights.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CUSTOMIZED PROBIOTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Food and Beverage Dietary Supplements Others GLOBAL CUSTOMIZED PROBIOTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CONSUMER GROUP Adult Pediatric GLOBAL CUSTOMIZED PROBIOTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Online Retail

CUSTOMIZED PROBIOTICS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8581

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Naloxone Market by Application (Opioid Overdose and Alcohol Overdose), Route of Administration (Injectable, Nasal, and Oral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Testing Market by Test Type (Antigen Detection Test, Molecular Diagnostic Test), Product (Kits & Assays, Devices), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Market by Type (Standard Balloons, Cutting/Scoring Balloons), Application (Coronary Angioplasty, Peripheral Angioplasty), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Product (Tunneled Catheter), Tip Configuration (Step-tip Catheters), Material (Polyurethane), End User (Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product (Consumables, Injector Systems), Type (Syringeless Injectors, Single Head Injectors), Application (Endovascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.