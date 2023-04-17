Exor Well Positioned to Continue Building Great Companies and Deliver Superior Returns for Shareholders; Nitin Nohria Nominated New Chairman, Succeeding Ajay Banga

| Source: Exor N.V. Exor N.V.

Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

  • Net cash position up €4.7 billion, at 0.8 billion at year-end
  • NAV at year end at €28.2 billion. NAV per share declined 7.6%, while outperforming the MSCI World Index by 6.6 p.p., mainly driven by the market performance of listed companies and cash position
  • Board of Directors nominates for AGM appointment Nitin Nohria as new Chairman, Senior Non-Executive Director and Sandra Dembeck and Tiberto Ruy Brandolini DAdda as new Non-Executive Directors
  • Board of Directors approved today final €150 million tranche of the €500 million share buyback program
  • Ordinary dividend of €100 million corresponds to €0.44 per share to be paid, subject to AGM approval

Exor Press Release - FY2022 Results