On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.



Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 11 April 2023 to 14 April 2023:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 11 April 2023 110,000 150.72 16,579,200 12 April 2023 120,000 150.88 18,105,600 13 April 2023 130,000 149.24 19,401,200 14 April 2023 120,000 149.80 17,976,000 Accumulated for the period 480,000 - 72,062,000 Accumulated under the programme 28,059,000 - 4,487,598,840

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 28,361,443 treasury shares corresponding to 4.332% of the total share capital.

In the stock exchange announcement number 20 that showed the accumulated transaction with reference to the period from 03 April 2023 to 05 April 2023, an incorrect amount of Tryg’s total transaction value was reported, the right amount was 4,415,536,840 (4,451,536,840) and in Tryg’s total amount of treasury shares 27,890,116 (28,265,116).

Attachment