FourNet Grows with Acquisition of Cisco Specialists Nowcomm

MANCHESTER, UK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital transformation and customer experience experts, FourNet , have acquired leading cybersecurity, network infrastructure and collaboration specialists Nowcomm, one of only two Cisco Gold, Master Security and Master Collaboration accredited partners in the UK.



Today’s announcement is the third acquisition in three years for FourNet as the global business pursues a high-growth, best-in-class acquisition strategy.

The investment in Derby-based Nowcomm significantly enhances FourNet’s cybersecurity and network infrastructure offering to customers.

Nowcomm was founded 18 years ago by US technology giant Cisco employees Mark Lamont and James Baly who saw a gap in the market for a consultative-led Cisco business, focused on engineering and technology.

Nowcomm now has 34 highly accredited employees; the purchase of the firm will bring FourNet’s employee headcount to over 200.

Richard Pennington, co-founder and CEO of FourNet, said: “We warmly welcome Nowcomm into the rapidly expanding FourNet family. As one of the leading Cisco partners in the UK, they bring with them a wealth of specialist skills and expertise which will enable us to provide a significantly enhanced cybersecurity, networking and collaboration offering to our customers - from central government to blue light and other critical services.

“With the post-covid convergence of the IT and communications marketplace and the increasing pace of digital transformation, it also provides Nowcomm with access to a broader spectrum of solutions and customers.

“Today’s strategic acquisition, and the ones to follow, will enable us to maintain our position as the partner of choice for public sector and enterprise customers. With FourNet, customers can be assured we have all the IT, security, communications and customer experience expertise, coupled with our 24/7 dedicated technical support teams, to help digitally transform their business.”

James Baly, Nowcomm co-founder and Director for Front Office, said: “This is a merging of like-minded businesses. Our companies are both at the top of their game and have a very similar culture and outlook – customers first, high customer retention, technology and engineering innovation, and best-in-class expertise.”

Mark Lamont, Nowcomm co-founder and Director for Back Office, said: “These are exciting times for the Nowcomm team. We have been working with FourNet on various projects in recent months, and it is clear that our thinking and our businesses are very well aligned. Together we will serve our customers better and open up a whole new customer base.”

Last year, FourNet acquired infrastructure and security firm C>Ways, and in 2021 brought ComputerTel into the FourNet family.

James Painter, Senior Investment Director at Palatine said: “Adding capability through strategic M&A is a key part of FourNet’s growth strategy with Nowcomm representing the second acquisition since our initial investment. This acquisition will enable FourNet to expand its offering to customers and we are keen to support the group in making additional acquisitions in the future.”

FourNet has offices in Manchester, Burton-on-Trent, Scarborough and London.

FourNet counts the UK Prime Minister’s Office, a range of Whitehall departments, local authorities, housing, health, blue-light and utility companies among its growing list of customers and is one of the fastest-growing privately-owned UK tech companies.

About FourNet

Award-winning FourNet is one of the fastest growing privately owned technology companies in the UK, providing communications, cloud, contact centre, managed service and secure infrastructure solutions. We work with some of the most secure, critical and commercially driven customers in the UK, including more than 30 UK Government departments and agencies, as well as emergency services and local authorities. FourNet is an ethical and environmentally responsible business, committed to maximizing our positive environmental and social impacts and championing transparency in all our business operations.

www.fournet.co.uk

