A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday April 11, 2023 to Friday April 14, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|314,014
|5,199,158,268
|11 April 2023
|1,255
|11,855.5299
|14,878,690
|12 April 2023
|1,291
|12,110.2479
|15,634,330
|13 April 2023
|1,324
|12,318.3988
|16,309,560
|14 April 2023
|1,360
|13,024.5074
|17,713,330
|Total 11-14 April Friday
|5,230
|64,535,910
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|5,545
|12,339.6133
|68,423,156
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|137,901
|1,997,362,451
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|324,789
|5,332,117,334
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,318,426
|22,922,576,755
|11 April 2023
|5,047
|11,994.8296
|60,537,905
|12 April 2023
|5,164
|12,277.8079
|63,402,600
|13 April 2023
|5,343
|12,538.1658
|66,991,420
|14 April 2023
|5,428
|13,311.4278
|72,254,430
|Total 11-14 April Friday
|20,982
|263,186,355
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|16,816
|12,543.4152
|210,930,070
|Bought from the Foundation*
|5,298
|12,543.5311
|66,455,628
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|527,546
|7,799,190,791
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,361,522
|23,463,148,808
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 292,957 A shares and 1,218,006 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.08% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 April 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
