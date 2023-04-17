English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday April 11, 2023 to Friday April 14, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 314,014 5,199,158,268 11 April 2023 1,255 11,855.5299 14,878,690 12 April 2023 1,291 12,110.2479 15,634,330 13 April 2023 1,324 12,318.3988 16,309,560 14 April 2023 1,360 13,024.5074 17,713,330 Total 11-14 April Friday 5,230 64,535,910 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,545 12,339.6133 68,423,156 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 137,901 1,997,362,451 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 324,789 5,332,117,334 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,318,426 22,922,576,755 11 April 2023 5,047 11,994.8296 60,537,905 12 April 2023 5,164 12,277.8079 63,402,600 13 April 2023 5,343 12,538.1658 66,991,420 14 April 2023 5,428 13,311.4278 72,254,430 Total 11-14 April Friday 20,982 263,186,355 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 16,816 12,543.4152 210,930,070 Bought from the Foundation* 5,298 12,543.5311 66,455,628 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 527,546 7,799,190,791 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,361,522 23,463,148,808





*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 292,957 A shares and 1,218,006 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.08% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 April 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521





