Global Lignin Waste Market Size Revenue Is Projected to Grow Around $1474 Billion by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%

Portland, OR, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Lignin Waste Market By Lignin Application (Dyestuff, Concrete Additives, Animal Feed, And Others), By Product (Lignosulphonate, Kraft Lignin, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Lignin Waste Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 808.82 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1474 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Lignin Waste? How big is the Lignin Waste Industry?

Report Overview:

Waste lignin can be found in the pulp and paper manufacturing industry quite frequently. When paper or other items based on wood are manufactured, it is produced as a byproduct. Lignin is a very complicated organic polymer that is utilized by plants and trees in order to bind together their cellulose fibers into a cohesive whole. The transformation of wood into pulp is one step in the manufacturing process of paper. The essential stage in this procedure is the separation of the lining from the cellulose fibers. After this process, the chemical is either thrown away as waste or burned to generate energy. Over the course of the past few years, there has been a large increase in the amount of interest in making use of waste lignin for other purposes, in particular as environmentally friendly and renewable raw materials for use in other applications, such as the production of chemicals, biofuels, and materials.

Using methods such as hydrolysis, pyrolysis, and various enzyme-based treatments, the waste material is capable of being turned into high-quality goods in an effective and efficient manner. As a result of increased investments directed towards improved research and development of the byproduct, it is anticipated that the fraternity will have consistent growth throughout the course of the projection year.

Global Lignin Waste Market: Growth Factors

Increasing consumer demand for products made from renewable resources as a driver of market expansion

End consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the adverse effects that urbanization, commercialization, and industrialization have on the environment; as a result, there has been an increase in advertising directed towards embracing renewable sources of energy in order to meet their requirements and demand. The global lignin waste market may expect stronger growth as the world becomes more conscious of the repercussions of consuming non-renewable sources. This is because the need for sustainable raw materials is developing at a rapid rate, which means that the lignin waste market will benefit from this demand. In the chemical and materials industries, lignin waste, which is a byproduct of the expanding pulp and paper industry, is viewed as a potential alternative for non-renewable raw resources.

Additionally, the increased attention that circular economies are receiving on a global scale may lead to an increase in revenue during the forecast period. This approach to the economy encourages keeping waste to a minimum while making the most efficient use of available resources. The use of lignin waste is a significant step towards accomplishing this objective.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 808.82 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1474 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ArborGen, LLC, Borregaard, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, WestRock Company, Stora Enso, Asian Agro, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Flambeau River Papers, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, GreenValue Enterprises LLC, Dallas Group of America, Inc., Domsjö Fabriker AB, Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Lignin Institute LLC, The Dallas Group of America, Inc., Northway Mushrooms, Tembec Inc., Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Southland Organics, and Suzano S.A. Key Segment By Lignin Application, By Product, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Lignin Waste Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on application, The categories of dyestuff, concrete additives, animal feed, and others make up the global market segments. The industry's segment dealing with animal feed applications saw the second-highest increase in 2022, after the segment dealing with concrete additives. The extensive usage of the compound as a concrete addition can be attributed, in large part, to the fact that it possesses properties that include a reduction in the amount of water required, control over the setting time, and an increase in strength. In addition to this, it is regarded as a product that is less harmful to the environment and more sustainable when compared to other materials. Within the industry of animal feed, it is utilized as a source of both fiber and energy for the livestock. A higher CAGR is to be expected for the market sector because there is an increasing demand for organic and nutritious animal feed. Lignin makes up somewhere between 20 and 30 percent of the weight of the wood when it is utilized as a raw material to generate trash.

Based on product, The lignosulphonate market, the kraft lignin market, and other markets make up the global market. The lignosulphonate segment holds a dominant position in the market as a result of its extensive use as an emulsifier, a binder, and a dispersion, in addition to its many end-use applications, including those in agriculture, construction, and animal feed, among others. It is a waste product that is formed during the sulfite pulping process that is used to make paper from wood. It is a derivative of lignin that is water-soluble. Although it shares many of the same characteristics as lignosulphonate, kraft lignin cannot be dissolved in water like lignosulphonate does. Kraft lignin is formed during the kraft pulping process. On a weight-for-weight basis, lignosulfonates account for somewhere in the range of 5-10% of the total sulfite pulping liquid.

The global Lignin Waste market is segmented as follows:

By Lignin Application

Dyestuff

Concrete Additives

Animal Feed

Others

By Product

Lignosulphonate

Kraft Lignin

Others

Browse the full “Lignin Waste Market By Lignin Application (Dyestuff, Concrete Additives, Animal Feed, And Others), By Product (Lignosulphonate, Kraft Lignin, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lignin-waste-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Lignin Waste market include -

ArborGen LLC

Borregaard

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Domtar Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

WestRock Company

Stora Enso

Asian Agro

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Flambeau River Papers

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

GreenValue Enterprises LLC

Dallas Group of America Inc.

Domsjö Fabriker AB

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Lignin Institute LLC

Northway Mushrooms

Tembec Inc.

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Southland Organics

Suzano S.A.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Lignin Waste market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Lignin Waste market size was valued at around US$ 808.82 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1474 billion by 2030. The lignin waste market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for renewable raw materials

Based on application segmentation, concrete additives were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product segmentation, lignosulphonate was the leading user in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Lignin Waste industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Lignin Waste Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Lignin Waste Industry?

What segments does the Lignin Waste Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Lignin Waste Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Lignin Application, By Product, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

It is estimated that the lignin waste market would expand at the fastest rate in North America, specifically in Canada and the United States, both of which are anticipated to act as primary revenue sources. The existence of a substantial pulp and paper sector in these areas is absolutely necessary for there to be a greater rate of lignin waste formation.

In addition to this, the increasing emphasis placed on transitioning to renewable sources of energy, which is being pushed by a variety of government initiatives, and the proactive attitude taken by end-consumers are both crucial for regional CAGR. It is anticipated that the Nordic nations, together with France and Germany, will lead the regional revenue in Europe as a result of the increased demand for lignin waste in the construction sector as well as its usage as animal feed. This is due to the fact that animal feed is another application for lignin waste. The Asia-Pacific region is showing a significant increase in interest in the research and development of effective methods for the valorization of lignin waste. This is especially clear in China and India, both of which are forecast to have considerable growth in energy demand over the next few years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2021, Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s scientific community announced the discovery of a new microbial enzyme that can effectively degrade the otherwise tough-to-break bonds found in lignin. This discovery can assist in the production of less expensive bioproducts and biofuels

In September 2022, MetGen Oy and Technip Energies announced a joint collaboration that will work toward the industrialization of METNIN technology which is used for lignin valorization. METNIN is an enzyme-based product that caused lignin fragmentation from lignocellulosic feedstocks

