Asia Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Projected to Reach $23.01 Billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 4.67%: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market reached a valuation of $15.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.67% to achieve a valuation of $23.01 billion by 2031.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-in-vitro-diagnostics-market

The Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market has been rapidly growing, fueled by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising healthcare spending, and the growing demand for point-of-care testing. India and China, with their vast populations, contribute significantly to the patient visits to hospitals in the region. In 2021, India had an estimated 425 million outpatient visits and 118 million hospital admissions, while China had over 215 million hospital admissions. This large patient pool has been a key driver of the IVD market, as diagnostics are essential for disease diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and disease management.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer are on the rise in the Asia Pacific region, which has significantly increased the demand for IVD tests. In 2021, around 463 million adults had diabetes in the Asia Pacific region, and this number is expected to reach 578 million by 2030, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Similarly, cancer is a significant health concern in the region, with the Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market accounting for nearly half of all new cancer cases worldwide, according to a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Infectious diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, and HIV are also widespread in the Asia Pacific region, and they have had a significant impact on the IVD market. For instance, India has the highest burden of tuberculosis globally, with an estimated 2.44 million cases in 2022, while China has a significant hepatitis B and C burden. Diagnostics play a crucial role in disease detection, treatment monitoring, and controlling the spread of infectious diseases, making them a vital component of the IVD market in the region.

By Service, Asia Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is Highly Unorganized

The Asia Pacific market is highly fragmented, with a large number of service providers offering various services. The market is flooded with numerous unorganized service providers, making it a highly competitive and challenging market for established players. This fragmentation is due to the low entry barriers, low capital requirements, and low regulatory barriers for establishing diagnostic labs in the region. As a result, the number of pathology labs in the Asia Pacific region is significantly higher, and anyone with basic requirements and educational criteria can establish such labs.

One of the main reasons for the high number of pathology labs in the Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market is the low entry barriers. Compared to other regions such as Europe and North America, the regulations for establishing diagnostic labs in the Asia Pacific region are relatively low, allowing anyone with basic education and requirements to start a lab. This has resulted in a proliferation of small-scale diagnostic labs, leading to a highly fragmented market.

Moreover, the low capital requirements have also made it easier for small-scale service providers to establish labs. With advancements in technology, diagnostic equipment has become more affordable, and the cost of establishing a lab has decreased significantly. This has enabled small-scale service providers to establish labs with minimal investment, further contributing to the fragmentation of the market.

Reagents and Instruments Contribute More than 93% Revenue to Asia Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

The Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market is largely driven by the demand for reagents and instruments, which together generate over 93% of the market's revenue. These components offer a broad range of diagnostic solutions, including PCR machines for identifying infectious diseases and genetic disorders, immunoassay analyzers for detecting antibodies and antigens, and mass spectrometers for analyzing biomolecules. ELISA kits and chemical reagents are also essential components of the market.

The high cost of these instruments and reagents underscores the importance of accurate and reliable diagnostic testing in the region's healthcare industry. As the demand for advanced diagnostic technologies continues to grow, the market for in-vitro diagnostics in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders in the Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market is driving the demand for advanced diagnostic tools and techniques. In addition, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and precision diagnostics is also contributing to the growth of the market. As a result, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to bring innovative products and solutions to the market.

The demand for in-vitro diagnostics in the Asia Pacific region is also driven by the growing healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing. Governments and healthcare organizations in the region are actively promoting the use of in-vitro diagnostics to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance the quality of care.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-in-vitro-diagnostics-market

Analysis of Asia Pacific In-vitro Diagnostics Market: Immunodiagnostics to Dominate Market as Demand for diagnostics of Infectious Disease on the Rise

Immunodiagnostics is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific IVD market, accounting for 29% of the market share. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with the demand for early and accurate diagnosis. Immunodiagnostics uses antibodies to detect antigens in patient samples and has become a popular technique in the region.

The infectious disease diagnostics segment is expected to be the largest application segment in the Asia Pacific IVD market, with a market share of over 49%. The rising incidence of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, hepatitis, and tuberculosis, is driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, there is growing awareness of the importance of early and accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases in the region.

Hospitals are the primary healthcare providers in the Asia Pacific region, and they are expected to dominate the IVD market, accounting for 40% of the market share by end-users. The increasing demand for healthcare services and the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are contributing to the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is Highly Consolidated with Top 3 Players Captures More than 48% Revenue Share

The Asia Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is a mix of large companies with diversified businesses and smaller but specialized players. Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, and Danaher Corporation dominate the Asia Pacific market with more than 48% of revenue share collegiately. With the implementation of the In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation in India and China, companies are increasingly focused on large-scale commercialization of IVD products and improving diagnostic capabilities worldwide.

Astute Analytica’s analysis suggests that the Asia Pacific IVD market is oligopolistic in nature. The market is dominated by a small number of companies with the top 5 players accounting for over 63% of the market share. This high market concentration leads to limited variation in the level of competition.

However, the Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market also has many smaller players that cater to specific niche markets. These players are highly specialized and offer a range of unique products and services. These smaller players compete with the larger companies by offering specialized products and services that meet the specific needs of their target customers.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/asia-pacific-in-vitro-diagnostics-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com