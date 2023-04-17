Global High-Speed Camera Market to Witness Robust Growth and Reach Valuation of US $6.39 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-speed camera market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with an estimated market value of around US$ 3.78 billion as of 2022, which is expected to surpass valuation of US$ 6.39 billion by 2031 at an impressive CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031, the market has witnessed a substantial demand for high-speed cameras across various industries. As per Astute Analytica approximately 2,721.9 thousand units were sold in 2022.

The average cost of a high-speed camera varies greatly depending on the specifications and additional features, ranging from $5,000 for low-end models to over $50,000 for high-end professional cameras. On average, a high-speed camera can be estimated to cost around $10,000. High-speed cameras are used in various industries such as automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, research and development, entertainment and media, manufacturing and industrial, and sports and recreation. These cameras have a wide range of applications, including product and material testing, ballistics and explosives testing, automotive crash tests, fluid dynamics and turbulence studies, biomechanics and motion analysis, and high-speed imaging for slow-motion playback in sports and entertainment.

The high-speed camera market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increased demand for high-speed imaging solutions, and expanding applications across various industries. Key trends shaping the market include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for advanced analytics and automation, development of compact and portable high-speed cameras, increasing demand for high-speed cameras in the sports industry for motion analysis and injury prevention, and growing adoption of high-speed cameras in the automotive industry for autonomous vehicle testing.

The market potential for high-speed cameras is immense, with new applications emerging across various industries. Potential areas for market expansion include medical and life sciences, where high-speed imaging can help study cellular and molecular dynamics and assist in drug development and diagnostics; environmental monitoring and research, where high-speed cameras can be utilized to study natural phenomena such as lightning strikes, avalanches, or volcanic eruptions; and consumer electronics, where high-speed cameras may find their way into smartphones and other consumer devices as technology advances and costs decrease.

High-Speed Camera with More than 50,000 FPS to Generate over 46% Market Revenue

Astute Analytica's prediction that high-speed cameras with above 50,000 FPS will contribute more than 46% of the global high-speed camera market's revenue is based on several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for higher frame rates. Industries and research sectors require more detailed analysis and precise data, and high-speed cameras with frame rates above 50,000 FPS can capture extremely fast events and provide insights that lower frame rate cameras might miss. As a result, the demand for high-speed cameras with higher frame rates has increased, driving market growth in this segment.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the high-speed camera market is technological advancements. The constant evolution of technology has enabled the development of high-speed cameras capable of capturing higher frame rates while maintaining image quality. This has led to more industries and research institutions adopting these advanced cameras to gain a competitive edge in their respective fields. The increasing adoption of high-speed cameras with higher frame rates has also led to manufacturers investing more in the development and production of these cameras, driving market growth in this segment.

The expanding applications of high-speed cameras with frame rates above 50,000 FPS are also driving market growth. These cameras have applications in various sectors, such as automotive crash tests, ballistics and explosives testing, fluid dynamics research, and biomechanics studies. The versatility of these cameras has led to their widespread adoption, further driving the demand and market share of high-speed cameras with higher frame rates.

High-Speed Camaras with GigE Interface to Capture Over 32% Market Share

The global high-speed camera market is witnessing a significant increase in the demand for high-speed cameras with GigE interfaces. One of the primary reasons for the popularity of high-speed cameras with GigE interfaces is the ease of integration with existing network infrastructure. This allows industries and research institutions to seamlessly capture and transfer high-quality, high-speed video data. As a result, these cameras are more accessible and easier to use, which has driven their increasing demand and market share.

Apart from this, their flexibility in terms of distance and cable length. In industries such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing, cameras may need to be located at a distance from the processing unit. The GigE interface allows for longer cable lengths, making it possible to capture high-speed video data from remote locations. This flexibility has made high-speed cameras with GigE interfaces a preferred option in these industries.

The cost-effectiveness of high-speed cameras with GigE interfaces is also a significant factor driving their increasing demand and revenue in the global high-speed camera market. The GigE interface is a standard interface used in various industries, which means that the equipment required for GigE-based solutions is readily available and cost-effective.

As per Astute Analytica, the demand for high-speed cameras with GigE interfaces is majorly coming from real-time applications that require high-speed video data processing. In industries such as manufacturing, real-time video data is critical for monitoring processes and identifying issues in production lines.

Asia Pacific is Likely to Threaten Europe’s Second Position in Global High-Speed Camera Market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years and become the third-largest market globally. This growth is mainly attributed to several factors, including increasing investments in research and development, expanding industrial automation, and the rising adoption of high-speed cameras in various industries. The report highlights the increasing adoption of high-speed cameras in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing, which is driving the market growth in the region.

However, Astute Analytica’s report highlights that Asia Pacific is more likely to topple Europe's second position in the high-speed camera market with given current market scenario and growth rate of the end-users in the region. As of 2022, the region held over 25% revenue share, which is expected to expand to 27.6%, around 2% away from overtaking Europe. Europe has been a significant player in the market, but the region's market growth has been slower than that of Asia Pacific in recent years.

The increasing investments in research and development are also contributing to the growth of the high-speed camera market in the Asia Pacific region. The region has witnessed a surge in research and development activities in various fields, such as life sciences, physics, and engineering, which are driving the demand for high-speed cameras.

The expanding industrial automation in the Asia Pacific region is also driving the demand for high-speed cameras. With the increasing adoption of automation in various industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace, there is a rising need for high-speed cameras to monitor and control production processes, which is driving the market growth in the region.

Top 5 Players Hold Over 51% Revenue Share of Global High-Speed Camera Market, Hikvision to Lead the Charge over 23% Market Share

The high-speed camera market is highly consolidated, with the top five players holding over 51% of the market revenue share. Among these players, Hikvision stands out as the largest manufacturer in the market, with a revenue share of over 23%. Hikvision's dominant market share is attributed to its robust product portfolio, which includes high-speed cameras with advanced features such as high-resolution imaging, high frame rates, and extended cable lengths. The company has a strong presence in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing, where high-speed cameras are widely used for research, testing, and quality control purposes.

As per Astute Analytica, the development of high-speed cameras requires a significant amount of technical expertise and research and development resources, which can be expensive and time-consuming.

Furthermore, the high-speed camera market is relatively small, with a limited number of potential customers. These customers are typically research institutions, scientific organizations, and industrial companies that require high-speed cameras for specialized applications, such as manufacturing, aerospace, and defense. The high cost of developing and manufacturing high-speed cameras, combined with the limited customer base, makes it difficult for new entrants to compete with established players in the market. As a result, the market is dominated by a few major players who have invested significant resources in research and development, manufacturing, and marketing.

On the other hand, established players have also built strong relationships with customers over time, and they often have exclusive contracts with major clients. This makes it challenging for new players to gain a foothold in the market and compete effectively.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

SVS-Vistek

Basler AG

Teledyne FLIR LLC

ACT Cameras

FRAMOS GmbH

Hikvision

HIKMICRO Sensing Technology Co., Ltd

Dahua Technology

Omron Sentech

Toshiba Terry

JAI

CIS

COGNEX

Keyence Corporation

Photron

AOS Technologies AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Other Prominent Players

