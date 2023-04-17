Mycoplasma Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.11% | PCR segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in 2022

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Global Mycoplasma Testing market generated a valued of US$ 766.63 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2338 million in 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.11% from 2023 to 2032. The bacterium known as mycoplasma is distinguished by its diminutive size and absence of a cell wall. Pneumonia, bronchitis, urinary tract infections, and sexually transmitted infections are just a few of the many infections that mycoplasma species can infect humans and animals. Mycoplasma bacteria are sometimes referred to as "minimal bacteria" or "cell wall-deficient bacteria" due to the distinctive properties they possess. Mycoplasma testing services are also in high demand as a result of the corona virus pandemic and the detection of Mycoplasma Pneumoniae in SARS-CoV-2 patients.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a sample report @ https://market.us/report/mycoplasma-testing-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By product , in 2022, the Mycoplasma Testing market was dominated by the kit & reagents segment due to its developing accessibility of robotized hardware.

, in 2022, the Mycoplasma Testing market was dominated by the kit & reagents segment due to its developing accessibility of robotized hardware. By technique , The PCR segment dominated the mycoplasma testing market and is projected to grow at the fastest rate, in 2022.

, The PCR segment dominated the mycoplasma testing market and is projected to grow at the fastest rate, in 2022. By end-user , the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment dominated the largest market share in end-user type analysis

, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment dominated the largest market share in end-user type analysis In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 40.7%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of APAC is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

is anticipated to have the among all the regions. APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to affordable prices, increasing medical tourism, as well as hospitals and clinics, among other factors.

Factors affecting the growth of the Mycoplasma Testing industry?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the mycoplasma testing industry, including:

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals : As the demand for biopharmaceuticals continues to grow, so too does the need for mycoplasma testing. Biopharmaceuticals are produced using living organisms, and mycoplasma contamination can be a significant risk factor in their production.

: As the demand for biopharmaceuticals continues to grow, so too does the need for mycoplasma testing. Biopharmaceuticals are produced using living organisms, and mycoplasma contamination can be a significant risk factor in their production. Stringent regulatory requirements: Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA require mycoplasma testing for certain types of biopharmaceuticals. Compliance with these regulations is necessary for companies to market and sell their products, which can drive demand for mycoplasma testing services.

Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA require mycoplasma testing for certain types of biopharmaceuticals. Compliance with these regulations is necessary for companies to market and sell their products, which can drive demand for mycoplasma testing services. Technological advancements: Advances in mycoplasma testing technology have made testing faster, more accurate, and less expensive. These technological advancements have made mycoplasma testing more accessible and may increase the demand for these services.

Advances in mycoplasma testing technology have made testing faster, more accurate, and less expensive. These technological advancements have made mycoplasma testing more accessible and may increase the demand for these services. Increasing awareness about mycoplasma contamination: The biopharmaceutical industry is becoming increasingly aware of the risks associated with mycoplasma contamination. This awareness may lead to more companies seeking mycoplasma testing services to mitigate these risks.

To understand how Mycoplasma Testing market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/mycoplasma-testing-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

Biopharmaceuticals are drugs produced using living cells or organisms, and mycoplasma contamination can be a significant risk factor in their production. As the demand for biopharmaceuticals continues to increase, so too may the demand for mycoplasma testing and removal services. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA require mycoplasma testing for certain types of biopharmaceuticals. Compliance with these regulations is necessary for companies to market and sell their products, which can drive demand for mycoplasma testing and removal services. Advances in mycoplasma testing and removal technology have made these services faster, more accurate, and more effective. These technological advancements have made mycoplasma testing and removal more accessible and may increase demand for these services. The biopharmaceutical industry is becoming increasingly aware of the risks associated with mycoplasma contamination. This awareness may lead to more companies seeking mycoplasma testing and removal services to mitigate these risks.

Regional Analysis

The North American market for Mycoplasma is expected to be the most lucrative, both in terms of revenue and market share, during the period 2022-2032. Mycoplasma testing products & services are in huge requirement all over the world, contributing to the expanding market for the product. In 2022, North America held a 40.7% income share, overwhelming the market. North America will likely continue to lead the projection period owing to its increased R&D spending and widespread adoption of technologies. Mycoplasma testing is in huge demand in Europe, which is the second-largest market for this service owing to the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry.

To know about the regional trends and drivers that will have an impact on the market - Request a sample report!

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 767 Million Market Size (2032) USD 2338 Million CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 12.11% North America Revenue Share 40.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The use of highly effective mycoplasma testing technology will surely rise as research expenses rise and major companies raise their R&D expenditures. Biologics, for instance, will make up seven of the top 10 most prescribed drugs by the middle of 2020. This shows the expansion of the worldwide biologics market. Many medicinal and therapeutic biologic products, such as monoclonal antibodies, viral vaccines, and cytokines, must be produced using cell lines. Mycoplasma testing is seeing growth as a consequence of clever initiatives and significant investments made by market players.

Market Restraints

Mycoplasma contamination in cell cultures and the significance of mycoplasma tests are still not well known. Many scientists do not understand the importance of routine testing or the negative effects of not testing their samples, which can produce erroneous findings and unreliable experiments. Testing for mycoplasma can be costly, especially for university institutions and small research labs with tight resources. The current mycoplasma testing procedures can be time-consuming and have sensitivity and specificity restrictions.

Market Opportunities

Mycoplasma testing may become more sensitive and specific, as well as more reliable and precise, with the advent of new technologies like digital PCR and CRISPR-based assays. Companies now have the chance to provide inexpensive, straightforward testing kits for usage internally. Mycoplasma testing in the production of biologics must adhere to tight guidelines set by regulatory organisations like the FDA and EMA.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=99656

Report Segmentation of the Mycoplasma Testing Market

Product Insight

The market is further segmented by product analysis as Instruments, Kits & Reagents, or Services. With a predicted CAGR of 12.11 percent and a market share of 55.6% in 2022, the kit and reagents sector was the market leader. The availability of run by robots hardware for the such location of mycoplasma is growing, hence it is expected that instruments will experience major development during the forecasted period.

Technique Insight

The market is divided into PCR, Direct Assay, Indirect Assay, ELISA, Enzymatic Approaches, and Microbial Culture Techniques according to technology. The PCR category dominated the mycoplasma testing market in 2022 with a revenue share of 36.1%, and it is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate. This technique allows for the identification of different mycoplasma species and the separation of contaminating DNA. Because ELISA technology makes it easier to identify mycoplasma using labelled probes or antibodies, it is predicted to hit the market during the forecast period.

End User Insight

Academic research institutes, contract research, cell banks, organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms, hospitals & surgical centres, clinics, and community healthcare, among others, are the different end-user categories in the market. With the biggest revenue share of 36.8 among these end users, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to be the most lucrative one in the worldwide mycoplasma testing market. Because these companies are now offering a wider range of research services, it is projected that contract research organisations (CROs) would grow financially throughout the foreseeable future. Mycoplasma tests are necessary to ensure the calibre of the contracted testing services and the sterility of the cultures used in preclinical and biopharmaceutical research.

If you want to get a better understanding of the report, you can access a PDF sample, which includes the complete table of contents, list of exhibits, selected illustrations, and example pages @ https://market.us/report/mycoplasma-testing-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based On Products

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

Services

Based On Technique

PCR

ELISA

Direct Assay

Indirect Assay

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic Methods

DNA Staining

Based On Testing Type

By Testing Type

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End of Production Cells Testing

Others

Based On End User

Academic Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and surgical centers

Clinics

Community Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Leading company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides a variety of products and services for mycoplasma identification, including PCR-based tests, ELISA kits, & culture-based approaches. The mycoplasma testing market also features Roche Diagnostics, GenBio, Bio-Rad Laboratories, & InvivoGen as major participants. To improve their market positions and broaden their product offerings, these firms are making investments in R&D projects, strategic alliances, and acquisitions.

Some of the major players include:

Agilent Technologies

American Type Culture Collection

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Biological Industries

Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc.

Biotools B & M Labs.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.,

Clongen Laboratories Inc

Creative Bioarray

Eurofins Scientific

GenBio,GeneCopoeia Inc

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Minerva Biolabs GmbH

Mycoplasma Experience

Nelson Laboratories Fairfield Inc.

NorgenBiotek Corp.

PromoCell GmbH

Roche Diagnostics

Sartorius AG

Savyon Diagnostics

ScienCell Research Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Mycoplasma Testing Market

In June 2021, the Milliflex Quantum, a highly sensitive & automated test that identifies and quantifies mycoplasma within biopharmaceutical raw materials and products has been introduced by Merck.

the Milliflex Quantum, a highly sensitive & automated test that identifies and quantifies mycoplasma within biopharmaceutical raw materials and products has been introduced by Merck. In July 2021, with the launch of a new MycoSEQ(R) Mycoplasma Detection Test that is highly sensitive and specific and can produce quick results, Lonza announced the extension of its mycoplasma testing services for gene and cell therapies.

Browse More Related Reports:

Bleeding Disorder Testing Market size is expected to be worth around USD 16.3 Bn by 2032 from USD 6.8 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market size is expected to be worth around USD 13.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 4.6 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%

ADME Toxicology Testing Market size is expected to be worth around USD 20,394.8 million by 2032 from USD 6,685 million in 2022.

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Overview The healthcare global market for Analytical Testing Services was valued at USD 12.524 Billion in 2021.

Clinical Biomarker Testing Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1,30,293.84 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: