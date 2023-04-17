U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2023-2024: Consolidation Continues At Pace Amid Pet Food Market Leaders

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "pandemic years" of 2020 and 2021 were boom years for the U.S. pet industry, with sales up 9.8% and 13.7%, respectively. During 2022, however, the market's 9% growth was largely a function of inflation.

Although the economic headwinds cooled sales in some of the more discretionary categories, the industry overall has fared well vis-a-vis other consumer markets.

In the analyst's Surveys of Pet Owners, pet products and services are at the bottom of the list of household spending cutbacks, second only to human medicine and healthcare.

Reflecting both the higher prices and Americans' deep commitments to their pets, pet parents remain tenacious when it comes to pet care, with 68% spending more in February 2023 vs. January 2022 even as they looked for ways to economize.



With the industry continuing to trend in omnichannel and omnimarket directions, and M&A and investment activity still going strong, the analyst anticipates ongoing advancement across all pet industry sectors through 2027, when sales are expected to top $190 billion. Characterizing a gradual return to normalcy during the forecast period will be the reinvigoration of trends including premiumization, health & wellness, sustainability, and all things digital including e-commerce, although the most positive short-term factor will likely be the expected gradual lessening of inflation.

