The Marine Guardian and Solid Signal announce exclusive partnership for vessel security, tracking, monitoring, and surveillance.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marine Guardian, a leading provider of satellite and global cellular tracking devices, and Solid Signal, a premier technology solutions provider, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership to offer comprehensive vessel security, monitoring, tracking, and surveillance solutions.

The Marine Guardian's fully integrated hybrid solution uses both cellular and satellite communications to provide the most reliable coverage for tracking and monitoring boats anywhere in the world. With GPS tracking devices customized for any size vessel, boat owners can stay connected on land and offshore, and have peace of mind knowing that their boat is always secure.

Solid Signal, with its team of experts, can now offer all their dealers a range of insurance-approved vessel security solutions to meet the unique needs of their customers. Boat owners can speak to a real technician who can guide them through the process of adding security to their boat and help them choose the best security solution for their needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Solid Signal to offer the most comprehensive vessel security, tracking, monitoring, and surveillance solutions on the market," said Randy Manesclachi, CEO of The Marine Guardian. "Our partnership with Solid Signal will enable us to help service a wider audience and provide the best possible service to boat owners around the world."

"At Solid Signal, we are always looking for ways to offer our customers the most advanced technology solutions," said Essa Alijelat, Solid Signal’s Marine Specialist. "Our partnership with The Marine Guardian will allow us to provide our customers with the best insurance-approved vessel security, monitoring, tracking, and surveillance solutions available today."





About The Marine Guardian

The Marine Guardian is a leading provider of global satellite and cellular coverage for vessel security, tracking, monitoring, and surveillance. The unique software design allows the device to switch between satellite and cellular offering boat owners’ comprehensive protection for their vessels on land or offshore. To learn more about The Marine Guardian's boat security solutions and how they can safeguard your boat, visit TheMarineGuardian.com.





About Solid Signal

SolidSignal.com is the leading provider of marine technology services in the United States. The company offers e-commerce services along with full-service planning, design, and support to thousands of marine customers every year. As part of Signal Group, LLC, an Inc. 500 company, Solid Signal has earned a reputation among marine installers for quality and integrity.

Since 2002, Solid Signal has been at the forefront of entertainment technology. The company, a CTA and CEDIA member, has been recognized by end users, technology companies and installers as a primary source for product information, system design, and troubleshooting on land, sea, and on the road. Signal Group is the only company to hold DIRECTV’s Dealer of the Year, DISH’s Premier Local Retailer, and Wilson’s top dealer award simultaneously.