Optical Coherence Tomography Market Size to Cross US$ 10.5 Billion in 2032 | 13.7% CAGR

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The global optical coherence tomography market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.5 billion by 2032 from USD 3 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The optical coherence tomography market is expected to increase as a result of factors such as the expanding population and rising demand for the technology in drug delivery. Optical coherence tomography is used to analyse deeper tissues found in the heart, eyes, and skin. OCT is a fibre-optics-based technique that enables body imaging and is combined with devices like endoscopes, surgical probes, catheters and laparoscopes. Growing global awareness of retinal disease will also likely create more chances for the optical coherence tomography market to expand.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a sample report @ https://market.us/report/optical-coherence-tomography-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By product , in 2022, the Optical Coherence Tomography market was dominated by the Product Handheld category. The Handheld OCT devices make use of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and 3D imaging to help in the early identification of a range of eye disorders, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

, in 2022, the Optical Coherence Tomography market was dominated by the Product Handheld category. The Handheld OCT devices make use of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and 3D imaging to help in the early identification of a range of eye disorders, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. By application , the ophthalmology industry was dominant in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2022 to 2032.

, the ophthalmology industry was dominant in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2022 to 2032. By Technology , the Sd–Oct segment dominated the largest market share in Technology analysis.

, the Sd–Oct segment dominated the largest market share in Technology analysis. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.67%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of North America is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

Factors affecting the growth of Optical Coherence Tomography?

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of Optical Coherence Tomography market. Some of these factors include:

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: With the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), OCT imaging is becoming an increasingly valuable tool for diagnosing and monitoring these illnesses, propelling growth in the OCT market.

With the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), OCT imaging is becoming an increasingly valuable tool for diagnosing and monitoring these illnesses, propelling growth in the OCT market. Technological Advances in OCT Technology: There have been significant technological advances in OCT, such as ultra-high resolution OCT and swept-source OCT. These advancements have improved the accuracy and precision of imaging with OCT, leading to its widespread adoption across various medical fields.

There have been significant technological advances in OCT, such as ultra-high resolution OCT and swept-source OCT. These advancements have improved the accuracy and precision of imaging with OCT, leading to its widespread adoption across various medical fields. Growing Geriatric Population: The global population of people aged 65 and above is growing, creating a need for OCT imaging. Elder individuals are especially vulnerable to chronic illnesses that need regular monitoring, making OCT imaging an invaluable diagnostic tool.

The global population of people aged 65 and above is growing, creating a need for OCT imaging. Elder individuals are especially vulnerable to chronic illnesses that need regular monitoring, making OCT imaging an invaluable diagnostic tool. Growing Healthcare Expenditure: Governments and healthcare providers are increasing their healthcare expenditure, fuelling the growth of the OCT market. As demand for medical imaging technologies such as OCT grows, investments in this area of healthcare will likely follow suit.

To understand how Optical Coherence Tomography market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/optical-coherence-tomography-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

A significant factor driving the growth of the optical coherence tomography market is the rising incidence of different cardiovascular illnesses and eye disorders worldwide, and this trend is projected to persist throughout the course of the forecast period. Over 2.2 billion individuals worldwide have a near- or distance-vision impairment brought on by eye conditions such refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and other causes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Demand for cutting-edge illness diagnostic tools like optical coherence tomography systems is growing as a result of the rise in these eye ailments. Similar to this, growing demand for dynamic optical coherence tomography (D-OCT), which enables in vivo assessment of blood vessels and their distribution inside certain lesions, will present chances for the producers of optical coherence tomography devices throughout the projected period.

Regional Analysis

In North America optical coherence tomography market is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR, reaching $1.05 billion by 2022. Numerous factors contribute to its development, such as an aging population, higher approvals and R&D spending, the US' preference for modern products, hospital expansion plans and strong healthcare infrastructure. Topcon Canada Inc. (Canada) unveiled their 3D Maestro2 optical coherence tomography system with an optical system ophthalmoscope capability in November 2019, topcon Canada Inc (Canada). additionally, diabetic retinopathy rates, and abundance of wealthy businesspeople make the United States one of the most sought-after markets for optical coherence tomography technology.

To know about the regional trends and drivers that will have an impact on the market - Request a sample report!

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 3 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 10.5 Billion CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 13.7% North America Revenue Share 34.67% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

There are a number of factors that could propel the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market expansion, such as a increase in cancer patient population, an aging geriatric population, the addition of optical coherence imaging techniques into dosage forms, early diagnosis methods being added, advanced medical centers adopting OCT technologies, and eye illnesses becoming more widespread. Furthermore, demand is being driven by expansion in applications such as crucial imaging procedures; sales agreements; collaborations; and takeovers by major Key market players.

Market Restraints

The absence of a medical payment system and lack of clinical data are two major obstacles to growth for optical coherence tomography on the global market. Furthermore, lack of efficient instruments, and an insufficient number of knowledgeable workers who understand how to use associated technologies can present major difficulties to companies looking to penetrate this space.

Market Opportunities

The range of neoplastic and inflammatory skin disorders for which optical coherence tomography (OCT) is effective is being expanded thanks to significant investments in research and development by major optical coherence tomography device manufacturers. There are now advanced OCT systems available with the finest speed and resolution. This will support the Optical Coherence Tomography market's expansion throughout the ensuing several years. Due to its rising usage for analytical and quality control applications across sectors and its non-destructive, contactless nature, as well as the swift growth of the OCT imaging systems market, optical coherence tomography is also anticipated to increase market share in the following years. Inline optical coherence tomography examination of multi layered objects during production processes has produced positive results.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=50691

Report Segmentation of the Optical Coherence Tomography Market

Product Insight

The market statistic for optical coherence tomography has been divided into Handheld OCT devices, Catheter Based OCT Devices, Tabletop OCT devices, Doppler OCT Devices, Doppler OCT Devices. The Handheld category dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2032. Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and 3D imaging are used in handheld OCT devices to aid in the early diagnosis of a number of eye conditions, such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. Hence, portable OCT devices will improve bedside monitoring management in the years to come. Due to the rising need for pharmacokinetic services to assist with toxicological testing for IND-enabling studies, this industry has experienced profitable expansion.

Application Insight

Based on application, the optical coherence tomography market is segmented into ophthalmology, cardiovascular, dermatology, and oncology. The market was led by the ophthalmology industry in 2022, and it is predicted that this industry would grow at the quickest pace from 2022 to 2032. Ophthalmologists are expected to use optical coherence tomography imaging and diagnostic tools more frequently as choroidal and retinal issues grow more prevalent. The market will also grow in the next years as early sickness detection and better treatment options employing OCT devices gain importance and recognition. The most significant use of OCT devices is in ophthalmology, which is also expected to account for the largest market revenue share throughout the research.

Technology Insight

Sd-Oct and Swept-Source Oct optical coherence tomography market segments are differentiated based on technology. In 2022, Sd-Oct accounted for 65-67% of revenue generated in this market, surpassing Swept-Source Oct which only contributed 65-71%. Sd-Oct uses interferometry to examine interference fringe sequences for tissue data structures encoded in size and deferral of backscattered light. Furthermore, unlike temporal domain (TD) OCT technology, Sd-Oct offers ultrafast optical coherence tomographic imaging applications due to its fast operational speed as well as great sensitivity; making Sd-Oct increasingly valuable within biological imaging applications.

If you want to get a better understanding of the report, you can access a PDF sample, which includes the complete table of contents, list of exhibits, selected illustrations, and example pages @ https://market.us/report/optical-coherence-tomography-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Handheld OCT Devices

Tabletop OCT Devices

Catheter Bases OCT Devices

Doppler OCT Devices

Other Products

Based on Application

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Other Applications

Based on Technology

Time Domain OCT (TDOCT)

Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT)

Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain OCT

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Globally, there is fierce competition in a fragmented market. Global players have embraced a number of initiatives, including regional type variants and strategic collaborations with local distributors. To meet market demand, major corporations are spending in R&D for the creation and introduction of new goods. For instance, Abbott launched the first virtual reality solution for educating cardiologists using optical coherence tomography. A spectral domain optical coherence tomography system with optional optical coherence tomography angiography was introduced by TOPCON Canada Inc. as 3D Maestro2. The following are a few of the leading companies operating in the worldwide optical coherence tomography market:

Carl Zeiss AG

Alcon

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co. Ltd

Novacam Technologies Inc

Agfa Healthcare

Heidelberg Engineering Gmbh

Imalux Corp

Michelson Diagnostics

Optopol Technology S.A.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Optovue Inc.

Moptim Imaging Technique

Sonostar Technologies Co. Limited

Canon Medical Systems

Excelitas Technologies Corp

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Optical Coherence Tomography Market

As an addition to Alcon's current training and instructional programmes, the Alcon Fidelis Virtual Reality (VR) Ophthalmic Surgical Simulator, a portable VR tool for aspiring cataract surgeons, will be made available in April 2022.

In January 2022, Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK) released their OptovueiScan80 in the country. It is a fast OCT system that is ideal for clinics seeking a flexible, affordable OCT system. As the operator console, monitor, patient console, and scan head are all integrated into one console, the iScan80 is ideal for confined spaces.

Browse More Related Reports:

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: