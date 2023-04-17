Cybersecurity in Financial Services Global Report Q1 2023: Ransomware and Financially Motivated Cyberattacks on the Rise, Fueling Industry Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity in Financial Services Report Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With an increasing rate of ransomware and financially motivated cyberattacks globally, cybersecurity has become the centrepiece of many organisations worldwide.
The publisher boasts a strong and detailed coverage of 20+ Cybersecurity technology vendors, helping financial institutions with holistic security integrations and providing them with fresh and timely thought leadership via 1,000+ news analyses and pieces of thought leadership.
Report highlights
- This report gives a detailed coverage of the cybersecurity market within financial services industry.
- Topics that are covered include: cyberattacks, cyber risk mapping, examples of recent cyberattacks, statistics on spending on cybersecurity and more.
- 20+ cybersecurity technology vendors covered in detail including their offerings, implementation track record, product evolution and strategic focus.
- 10+ case studies of successful implementations highlighting the reasons and drivers for change, selection process, challenges, project impact and more.
Why subscribe?
- Get an overall understanding of the cybersecurity market in financial services and how it has evolved - with information on key players
- Report updated on a timely basis via our SMEs on cybersecurity
- Complimentary 1-hour analyst/expert time with each report
Who finds this report useful?
- Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions
- Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally
- Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Cyberattacks in Financial Services Sector
- Way Forward
Key Statistics - Cyberattacks
Overview of Cyberattacks in the Financial Services Sector
Types of Cyberattacks in the Financial Services Sector
Cyber Risk Mapping for Financial Services Sector
- Types of Actors
- Examples of Key Cyberattacks
Cybersecurity Market in Financial Services Sector
- Introduction to Cybersecurity
- Drivers and Challenges of Cybersecurity Market in Financial Services Sector
- M&A Deals Related to Cybersecurity in Financial Services Sector
- Regulatory Landscape of Cybersecurity
- Key Best Practices of Cybersecurity in Financial Services Sector
- Ecosystem of Cybersecurity
- Areas of Cybersecurity Solutions for Financial Institutions
- Cybersecurity Product Offerings across Implementation Areas in Institutions
- Offerings of Cybersecurity Solution Providers
Key Cybersecurity Solution Providers for Financial Services Sector
- Supplier Profiles
Use Cases
Case Studies
- Bangladesh Bank
- European Central Bank
- Tien Phong Bank
- Lloyds Banking Group
- ICICI Bank
- Fidor Bank
- Bank Leumi
- Bank of Valletta
- Westpac Banking Corporation
- CleverDome
Way Forward
