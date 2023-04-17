Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Global Market Report 2023: Demand for RFID-Enabled Blood Freezers and Refrigerators to Rise Rapidly

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$540.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sub-Zero Refrigerator segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $376.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$376.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$314.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -
- AGA Marvel
- Azbil Telstar, S.L.
- Carbolite GERO Limited
- Chart Industries, Inc.
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company
- Eppendorf AG
- Helmer Scientific
- Labcold Ltd.
- NuAire Inc.
- Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Worthington Industries
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|214
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Refrigeration - Indispensable in Clinical & Biological Research Fields
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Outlook
- Life Science Sector - A Major Growth Driver
- Rising R&D Spend Supports Demand for Lab Equipment
- World's Aging Population Drives Demand for Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens
- Demand Spikes from Food Testing Labs
- Growing Demand for Subcontracting Private Laboratories
- Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Factors Influencing Choice of Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers
- Energy Efficiency Comes to the Fore - For Buyers and Manufacturers
- Hydrocarbon Freezers: The Latest Trend in the Global Laboratory Freezers Market
- Technological Advances Putting the Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market in Overdrive
- Development of Alternative Refrigerants to Take Centre Stage in Future
- Price Pressures Haunt Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market
- Advanced Refrigerators Allow Remote Allocation
- Rapidly Expanding Blood Banking Market Drives Laboratory Refrigerators Market
- Demand for RFID-Enabled Blood Freezers and Refrigerators to Rise Rapidly
- Supply Concerns Drive Technological Developments in Blood Bank Refrigerators and Freezers
- New Models of Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Foray into the Market
- Growing Prominence of Laboratory Ovens
- Energy Efficiency - Order of the Day
- Growing Product Options Drive Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xhwdp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment