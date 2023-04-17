Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Global Market Report 2023: Demand for RFID-Enabled Blood Freezers and Refrigerators to Rise Rapidly

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$540.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sub-Zero Refrigerator segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $376.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$376.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$314.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -

AGA Marvel

Azbil Telstar, S.L.

Carbolite GERO Limited

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

Eppendorf AG

Helmer Scientific

Labcold Ltd.

NuAire Inc.

Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Worthington Industries

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Refrigeration - Indispensable in Clinical & Biological Research Fields

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Life Science Sector - A Major Growth Driver

Rising R&D Spend Supports Demand for Lab Equipment

World's Aging Population Drives Demand for Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Demand Spikes from Food Testing Labs

Growing Demand for Subcontracting Private Laboratories

Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Factors Influencing Choice of Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers

Energy Efficiency Comes to the Fore - For Buyers and Manufacturers

Hydrocarbon Freezers: The Latest Trend in the Global Laboratory Freezers Market

Technological Advances Putting the Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market in Overdrive

Development of Alternative Refrigerants to Take Centre Stage in Future

Price Pressures Haunt Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market

Advanced Refrigerators Allow Remote Allocation

Rapidly Expanding Blood Banking Market Drives Laboratory Refrigerators Market

Demand for RFID-Enabled Blood Freezers and Refrigerators to Rise Rapidly

Supply Concerns Drive Technological Developments in Blood Bank Refrigerators and Freezers

New Models of Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Foray into the Market

Growing Prominence of Laboratory Ovens

Energy Efficiency - Order of the Day

Growing Product Options Drive Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



