Government Workforce Engagement Strategy Conference (May 23-24, 2023)

Join your government peers for this 2-day virtual training to learn how successful government agencies are engaging their diverse, distributed, and remote workforces while boosting morale, culture, collaboration, and productivity.
You'll get a firsthand look at the workforce engagement and human resources best practices and tools leading government agencies are using to get better results, achieve better outcomes, and deliver their missions more effectively.
Get practical advice, best practices, and frameworks from your government peers on how to boost employee engagement and culture within remote and hybrid workforces, create a more inclusive and equitable work environment, and the latest tools and technologies to drive a better employee experience resulting in better performance and results in government.
Attend this government workforce best practice training to discover how to:
- Attract, retain, and engage the most talented candidates and employees-and the best additions to your culture
- Adapt communications to the new hybrid workplace to engage in-person, hybrid, and remote employees
- Enable and act on fearless feedback to foster a healthy, inclusive, collaborative and open culture
- Create meaningful video content that will resonate with employees, especially during changing times
- Incorporate storytelling and empathy into your internal communications in the wake of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty
- Harness user-generated content and encourage employee-led initiatives
- Engage employee resource groups in an effective, targeted manner
- Discern which topics matter most to talent in these unprecedented times
- Increase your leadership presence in virtual meetings, presentations, and conference calls
- Identify the actions you can take to create a work environment that engages employees and fosters better performance, outcomes and results
- Reimagine and build a roadmap to the future of government work with lessons from the pandemic and workforce and workplace trends
- Identify the best tools and technologies to support the future of work in government
- Discover the latest tools to support government workforce decisions related to employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and organizational performance
- Meet the requirements of the President's Management Agenda's #1 priority of strengthening and empowering the federal government workforce
- Use metrics and surveys to measure your success in strengthening your government workforce
- Evolve your government agency into a modern and forward-thinking employer
- And much more!
Benefits Of Attending This ALI Virtual Training for Government:
- Access to practical presentations with real examples and proven strategies and frameworks for successfully creating a government employee engagement plan from your peers at a variety of leading government organizations
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
- Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your government human resources, communications & employee experience peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with your government peers face-to-face while remaining safe
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction on how to enhance the government employee experience and culture that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on how to strengthen your government workforce answered in real-time
This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event - through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!
Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in communications and boosting employee engagement, culture, and results in your government agency.
Who Should Attend:
- Managers, Executives and Leaders in Federal, State & Local Government & Nonprofits involved in:
- Human Resources
- Employee Engagement
- Employee Experience
- Internal Communications
- Corporate Communications
- Public Affairs
- Strategic Communications
- Organizational Development
- Organizational Culture
- Collaboration
- Training & Development
- Employee Communications
- Change Management
- Intranet Communications
- Digital Communications
- Global Communications
- Strategic Planning
- Employee Relations
- Field Operations
- Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility
- Program Management
Key Topics Covered:
The time zone for this event: [EST]
Day 1 - 05/23/2023
11:00 am - 11:15 am Welcome to Workshop Day: Exploring New Ideas and Strategies for Government Success
11:15 am - 12:30 pm Everything Changes: How To Survive, Lead & Stay Motivated In Changing Times
John Verrico, John Verrico, Founder, Share Your Fire - Former President Of The National Association Of Government Communicators
12:30 pm - 12:45 pm Refresh & Recharge
12:45 pm - 2:00 pm Workshop B: Leveraging Social Media for Employee Advocacy in Government Agencies
Sabrina Rose Merritt, CEO & Founder - October Social Media
2:00 pm - 2:00 pm Wrap-Up
Day 2 - 05/24/2023
11:00 am - 11:15 am Strengthening Government Workforce Engagement: Welcome & Speed Networking
Blair Bloomston, CEO - Game On Nation
11:15 am - 11:45 am Lessons Learned in Using Employee Voice to Enrich the Workforce Conditions Supporting Employee Engagement in Federal Agencies
James L. Egbert, Branch Chief, Human Capital Strategy - U. S. Department of Health and Human Services
11:45 am - 12:15 pm Sustain a Highly-Engaged Hybrid Workforce
Michael Hughes, Inclusion and Development Specialist - Former Dept of Veterans Affairs
12:15 pm - 12:30 pm Refresh & Recharge
12:30 pm - 1:10 pm Mini Workshop: Make it a Game! Building Employee Engagement across Hybrid and Virtual Communication
Blair Bloomston, CEO - Game On Nation
1:10 pm - 1:40 pm Navigating the New Normal: Best Practices for Managing a Hybrid Workforce
Michelle Gebhart, Customer Advocacy and Communication Division Office of Mission Support - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
1:40 pm - 2:00 pm Tech Talk: Elevating Government Communications with Innovative Technology Solutions
Mike McNeilly, Enterprise Account Executive - PoliteMail Software
2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Communicating with a Cultural Awareness Mindset in a Hybrid Work Environment
Kristi Pelzel, Senior International Communications Consultant - The Bilateral Chamber - Bilateral U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
2:30 pm - 2:55 pm Panel: Strengthening Government Workforce Engagement in a Hybrid Environment: Strategies, Tools & Technologies for Success
Skye A. Marthaler, Communications Coordinator - OIT Business Integration & Outcomes Service (BIOS)
Kevin Dolloson, Communications Analyst - US Department of Homeland Security
Caitlin Justesen, Executive Communications Advisor to the Administrator - FEMA
Arlen Herrell, Deputy Chief Innovation and partnership - Deprtment of Employment Services
Alan Karnofsky, Senior Deputy Director - Department of Employment Services
2:55 pm - 3:00 pm Wrap-Up & Final Word
Speakers
Michelle Gebhart
Customer Advocacy And Communication Division Office Of Mission Support
James L. Egbert
Branch Chief, Human Capital Strategy
Kevin Dolloson
Communications Analyst
Caitlin Justesen
Executive Communications Advisor To The Administrator
