Government Workforce Engagement Strategy Conference (May 23-24, 2023)

Join your government peers for this 2-day virtual training to learn how successful government agencies are engaging their diverse, distributed, and remote workforces while boosting morale, culture, collaboration, and productivity.



You'll get a firsthand look at the workforce engagement and human resources best practices and tools leading government agencies are using to get better results, achieve better outcomes, and deliver their missions more effectively.



Get practical advice, best practices, and frameworks from your government peers on how to boost employee engagement and culture within remote and hybrid workforces, create a more inclusive and equitable work environment, and the latest tools and technologies to drive a better employee experience resulting in better performance and results in government.



Attend this government workforce best practice training to discover how to:

Attract, retain, and engage the most talented candidates and employees-and the best additions to your culture

Adapt communications to the new hybrid workplace to engage in-person, hybrid, and remote employees

Enable and act on fearless feedback to foster a healthy, inclusive, collaborative and open culture

Create meaningful video content that will resonate with employees, especially during changing times

Incorporate storytelling and empathy into your internal communications in the wake of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty

Harness user-generated content and encourage employee-led initiatives

Engage employee resource groups in an effective, targeted manner

Discern which topics matter most to talent in these unprecedented times

Increase your leadership presence in virtual meetings, presentations, and conference calls

Identify the actions you can take to create a work environment that engages employees and fosters better performance, outcomes and results

Reimagine and build a roadmap to the future of government work with lessons from the pandemic and workforce and workplace trends

Identify the best tools and technologies to support the future of work in government

Discover the latest tools to support government workforce decisions related to employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and organizational performance

Meet the requirements of the President's Management Agenda's #1 priority of strengthening and empowering the federal government workforce

Use metrics and surveys to measure your success in strengthening your government workforce

Evolve your government agency into a modern and forward-thinking employer

And much more!

Benefits Of Attending This ALI Virtual Training for Government:

Access to practical presentations with real examples and proven strategies and frameworks for successfully creating a government employee engagement plan from your peers at a variety of leading government organizations

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your government human resources, communications & employee experience peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with your government peers face-to-face while remaining safe

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction on how to enhance the government employee experience and culture that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on how to strengthen your government workforce answered in real-time

This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event - through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!



Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in communications and boosting employee engagement, culture, and results in your government agency.





Who Should Attend:





Managers, Executives and Leaders in Federal, State & Local Government & Nonprofits involved in:

Human Resources

Employee Engagement

Employee Experience

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Public Affairs

Strategic Communications

Organizational Development

Organizational Culture

Collaboration

Training & Development

Employee Communications

Change Management

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Strategic Planning

Employee Relations

Field Operations

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility

Program Management





Key Topics Covered:



The time zone for this event: [EST]



Day 1 - 05/23/2023

11:00 am - 11:15 am Welcome to Workshop Day: Exploring New Ideas and Strategies for Government Success

11:15 am - 12:30 pm Everything Changes: How To Survive, Lead & Stay Motivated In Changing Times

John Verrico, John Verrico, Founder, Share Your Fire - Former President Of The National Association Of Government Communicators

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm Refresh & Recharge

12:45 pm - 2:00 pm Workshop B: Leveraging Social Media for Employee Advocacy in Government Agencies

Sabrina Rose Merritt, CEO & Founder - October Social Media

2:00 pm - 2:00 pm Wrap-Up



Day 2 - 05/24/2023

11:00 am - 11:15 am Strengthening Government Workforce Engagement: Welcome & Speed Networking

Blair Bloomston, CEO - Game On Nation

11:15 am - 11:45 am Lessons Learned in Using Employee Voice to Enrich the Workforce Conditions Supporting Employee Engagement in Federal Agencies

James L. Egbert, Branch Chief, Human Capital Strategy - U. S. Department of Health and Human Services

11:45 am - 12:15 pm Sustain a Highly-Engaged Hybrid Workforce

Michael Hughes, Inclusion and Development Specialist - Former Dept of Veterans Affairs

12:15 pm - 12:30 pm Refresh & Recharge

12:30 pm - 1:10 pm Mini Workshop: Make it a Game! Building Employee Engagement across Hybrid and Virtual Communication

Blair Bloomston, CEO - Game On Nation

1:10 pm - 1:40 pm Navigating the New Normal: Best Practices for Managing a Hybrid Workforce

Michelle Gebhart, Customer Advocacy and Communication Division Office of Mission Support - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

1:40 pm - 2:00 pm Tech Talk: Elevating Government Communications with Innovative Technology Solutions

Mike McNeilly, Enterprise Account Executive - PoliteMail Software

2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Communicating with a Cultural Awareness Mindset in a Hybrid Work Environment

Kristi Pelzel, Senior International Communications Consultant - The Bilateral Chamber - Bilateral U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

2:30 pm - 2:55 pm Panel: Strengthening Government Workforce Engagement in a Hybrid Environment: Strategies, Tools & Technologies for Success

Skye A. Marthaler, Communications Coordinator - OIT Business Integration & Outcomes Service (BIOS)

Kevin Dolloson, Communications Analyst - US Department of Homeland Security

Caitlin Justesen, Executive Communications Advisor to the Administrator - FEMA

Arlen Herrell, Deputy Chief Innovation and partnership - Deprtment of Employment Services

Alan Karnofsky, Senior Deputy Director - Department of Employment Services

2:55 pm - 3:00 pm Wrap-Up & Final Word





