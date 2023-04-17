Healthcare Assets Management Market to Reach US$ 35.34 Billion, at a Revenue CAGR of 27.80%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031, According to Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Healthcare Assets Management Market was valued at US$ 14.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 35.34 billion and register a revenue CAGR of 27.80% by 2031.

The global healthcare assets management market was assessed and is expected to continue to expand with a sizable revenue share during the forecast period. Healthcare assets management is the methodical approach to managing the real and intangible resources utilized in healthcare systems. This technique effectively and efficiently delivers high-quality patient care, keeping an eye on and managing the infrastructure, Computer systems, medical gear, and supplies in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Healthcare Assets Management Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 14.74 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 35.34 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 27.80% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in Healthcare Assets Management Market:

In April 2022, GE Healthcare and Medtronic partnered to increase productivity, efficiency, and clinical results for ASCs and OBLs that engage with GE Healthcare. This partnership is centered on the distinct needs and demand for treatment at office-based labs (OBLs) and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

In March 2023, Sodexo partnered with University Hospitals to provide comprehensive primary care and community-based services. Under this agreement, Sodexo sought to offer various services, including resource and construction management, technical oversight of healthcare, patient nutrition, retail food, and resource management.

Key Takeaways:

The growing demand for high-quality healthcare services is driving market revenue growth.

The growing disease prevalence is creating a massive amount of data raising the market revenue share.

Improved patient safety with accurate information about authenticity is propelling market revenue.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market revenue growth is driven by the escalating hospital need for better asset management. During the forecast period, there will be new market possibilities due to the increasing use of asset management solutions in the pharmaceutical sector.

However, the high cost and limitations related to asset management systems will likely limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product

Based on the products, the global healthcare assets management market is segmented into radiofrequency identification (RFID) devices and real-time location systems (RTLS). The radiofrequency identification (RFID) segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its wide application in verifying sanitation, managing dementia, tracking infants, and recording temperature. The RFID is sub-segmented into hardware, tags, software, and services.

Segmentation By Applications

Based on the applications, the global healthcare assets management market is segmented into hospital assets management and pharmaceutical assets management. The hospital assets management segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the presence of skilled workers, many healthcare records, and the need for streamlined operations. This segment is further sub-segmented into equipment tracking and management, patient management, temperature, and humidity control, staff management, infection control, and hand hygiene compliance.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global healthcare assets management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the growing demand for efficient inventory management systems and increased utilization of cutting-edge technologies like RFID and IoT.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global healthcare assets management market are:

GE Healthcare Inc.

Siemens Healthcare AG

Stanley Security Solutions Inc.

Accenture PLC

AiRISTA Flow Inc.

Report Coverage

The study examines the fundamental market characteristics, important investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue prediction, prominent market players, and partnerships. The report also offers a thorough analysis of the market for healthcare asset management in the world going forward.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

HEALTHCARE ASSETS MANAGEMENT MARKET TOC

