The global protein A resin market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%

during the forecast period. The rise in advantages offered by protein A resin to be used in therapeutics is one of the major factors anticipated to boost market growth in the forecasting years.



The agarose-based protein A resin segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

On the basis of product, the protein A resin market is segmented into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A. The agarose-based protein A segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2022, as agarose is the most widely used matrix resin for the attachment of ligands that bind proteins.



The recombinant protein A resin segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

On the basis of type, the protein A resin market is segmented into recombinant and natural protein A resin.The recombinant protein A segment accounted for a larger market share in 2022 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements for the discovery of drugs and antibody purifications.



The antibody purification segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the protein A resin market is segmented into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation.The antibody purification application segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use in downstream processing of the antibodies and increasing demand for mAbs for therapeutic as well as research purposes.



The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The end-user market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and other end users.Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the global protein A resin market in 2022.



This end-user segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the factors such as increasing use for monoclonal antibodies in the therapeutic areas of different diseases like oncology, tuberculosis, and autoimmune diseases.



The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for protein A resin in 2022.

The protein A resin market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for protein A resin in 2022.



The growth of the protein A resin market in this region can be attributed to the increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D and government funding for R&D activities.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%



The prominent players in the protein A resin market are Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan) among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the protein A resin market based on product, type, application, end user and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall C4ISR market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the protein A resin market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the protein A resin market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

