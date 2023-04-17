10th Annual Strategic Internal Communication Conference: Strategic Internal Communications Strategies To Foster The New Employee Experience In 2023 (Boston, United States - July 18-20, 2023)

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "10th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East Cultivating a Culture of Connection: Strategic Internal Communications Strategies To Foster The New Employee Experience In 2023" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Welcome to the 10th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East Conference! We're thrilled to announce our upcoming event, focused on Cultivating A Culture Of Connection: Strategic Internal Communications Strategies To Foster The New Employee Experience In 2023.

Join us from July 18th - July 20th in beautiful Boston, as we bring together industry experts and communication professionals from around the world to discuss the latest trends, insights, and best practices in internal communications:

As businesses continue to adapt to a rapidly changing world, internal communication has become more critical than ever. Our conference is designed to equip you with the tools and strategies you need to effectively communicate with your employees and foster a culture of connection within your organization.



Through a mix of peer case studies, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, you'll gain valuable insights into how to create compelling employee engagement programs, leverage technology to enhance internal communication and overcome common communication challenges.



Don't miss this incredible opportunity to connect with your peers, learn from industry experts, and gain the skills and knowledge you need to take your internal communication strategy to the next level. Register today for the 10th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East Conference!



In this 3-Day Conference, you will have the opportunity to catch up with your peers, learn about the challenges they're facing-and the tactics they're using to overcome them.

The communications world has been flipped upside down these past two years and this conference will outline practical and tactical solutions to help you:

Importance of communication in fostering a culture of connection within an organization

Best practices for crafting an effective internal communications strategy

Strategies for leveraging technology to enhance internal communication and employee engagement

The role of storytelling in communicating company culture and values

Effective communication during times of change and crisis

Measuring the effectiveness of internal communication efforts

Building a strong employer brand through effective internal communication

The role of leadership in driving a culture of connection and effective internal communication

Creating engaging employee experiences through effective communication and connection

Addressing common communication challenges and barriers within organizations.

Benefits Of Attending This ALI Conference

Attending the 10th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East Conference can offer numerous benefits to communication professionals, including:

Gaining valuable insights and best practices from industry experts and peers

Learning about the latest trends and technologies in internal communication

Discovering new strategies for fostering employee engagement and connection

Networking with other communication professionals, building relationships and expanding professional connections

Acquiring new skills and knowledge to enhance your internal communication strategy

Staying up-to-date on industry developments and emerging best practices

Having the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback from experts

Enhancing your personal and professional brand by attending a prestigious industry event

Experiencing the vibrant and diverse city of Boston

Returning to work with fresh perspectives and ideas to apply to your organization

Benefits of a 3-day All-Access Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, July 18.



Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on strategic internal communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing internal communications challenges.

Included In Your Registration: With your 3-day in-person pass, you'll have access to:

Three full days of valuable content and networking opportunities, designed to help you build connections and drive success in your internal communications role.

25+ speakers who will share their expertise, insights, and best practices on a range of topics related to strategic internal communications and fostering a culture of connection.

An interactive pre-conference workshop day, featuring smaller group sessions focused on specific topics to help you set the foundation for the main conference.

A bonus networking reception exclusively for workshop attendees and speakers, providing a valuable opportunity to connect with others in the industry.

A comprehensive contact list of all attendees, which you can use for future networking and professional development.

A certificate of completion for CEUs, recognizing your participation in this valuable professional development opportunity.

Breakout groups and peer-led case studies and panels, giving you the chance to connect with and learn from your peers in the industry.

Additional networking breakouts throughout the conference, providing valuable opportunities to connect with other communication professionals.

Who Should Attend:



This Conference is designed for Directors, Managers, Vice Presidents, Specialists, Officers, Leaders and Consultants in:

Internal Communications Manager

Corporate Communications Manager

Employee Communications Specialist

Public Relations Manager

Digital Communications Manager

Social Media Manager

Marketing Communications Manager

Change Communications Manager

Executive Communications Manager

HR Communications Manager

Communications Director

Brand Communications Manager

Content Strategist

Digital Marketing Manager

Creative Director

The time zone for this event: [EST]

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why ALI Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 07/18/2023

8:30 am - 9:45 am Workshop A

John Bucholz, Director of Communications & Strategy

Taylor Shawver, Client Manager - Integral

9:00 am - 9:30 am Rise and Dine ! Breakfast is Served and Registration is Open for the 10th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East!

9:45 am - 10:00 am Energize and Connect: Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

10:00 am - 11:15 am Workshop B: From Conflict to Innovation: 3 Strategies to Turn Difficult Conversations into Productive Encounters without Destroying Workplace Relationships or Decimating Employee Engagement

Lynn Ruby, Founder & CEO The Ruby Marketing Agency

11:15 am - 12:45 pm Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

12:45 pm - 2:00 pm Workshop C: Mindful Communication: Who are you Unknowingly Excluding

Lori Sussle Bonanni, Communications Consultant - Elssus LLC

2:00 pm - 3:15 pm Workshop D: How to Think Like a Workshop D: How to Think Like a Magazine Editor: Unlocking the Secret Sauce of Effective Internal CommunicationsMagazine Editor: Unlocking the Secret Sauce of Effective Internal Communications

Jessica Tam, Former VP, Internal Communications & Communications Consultant

3:00 pm - 3:15 pm Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:30 pm - 4:45 pm Workshop E: TBA!

4:45 pm - 5:00 pm The End of an Inspiring Journey: Close of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Raise a Glass to Success: Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees @ Hotel's Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Boston



Day 1: General Sessions - 07/19/2023

8:00 am - 8:30 am Rise and Dine! Day 2 of the Annual Strategic Internal Communications Conference Begins & Registration Is Open

8:30 am - 9:00 am Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO & Owner - Local Wisdom

9:00 am - 9:30 am The Internal Newscast: Stories, Ideas & Inspiration From The Kroger Family Of Companies

George Brown, Associate Communications & Engagement Manager - Kroger

9:30 am - 10:00 am Being Strategists for the Org: Navigating the Impact of Good, Bad, and The Strategic Comms Approach

Jennifer Bice, Head of Internal Communications

10:00 am - 10:15 am Challenges In Internal Communications And How To Solve For Them!

Amanda Berry, Corporate Communications Manager - Simpplr

10:15 am - 10:30 am Sips, Snacks, and Sponsors: Refreshments and Networking Break

10:30 am - 11:00 am Storytelling Meets DEI: How Communications Teams Can Fuel A Sense of Belonging

Julie Asselstine, Global Director of Communications

11:00 am - 11:30 am Unlocking The Value of Digital Channels: How To Choose The right Channels For Internal Audiences

Erin Maggied, Director of Internal Communications

11:30 am - 12:00 pm Fire Side Chat: Unifying Internal Communications Teams and Channels

Tarek Kamil, CEO & Founder - Cerkl

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone- Discover Boston's Best Bites, Reservations Are Booked!

2:00 pm - 2:45 pm Mini Workshop: Elevating Internal Communications Through Thoughtful Planning

Ann Melinger, CEO - Brilliant Ink

Jackie Berg, Head of Research & Business Development - Brilliant Ink

2:45 pm - 3:15 pm Maximizing Employee Engagement With Your Tech Partner

Wendy Englebardt, Senior Internal Communications Manager - Monster

3:15 pm - 3:45 pm Networking & Partner Power Hour: Grab Some Refreshments and Meet Our Sponsors

4:15 pm - 5:00 pm Interactive Thought Leadership Panel - Future-Proofing Internal Communications: Strategies for Thriving in a Rapidly Changing Landscape

Cristina Girgis, Director of Internal Communications

Michael Powers, Director of Employee Experience Communications - Toast, INC

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Cheers to Connections: Networking Reception @ Hotel Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Boston Bites: Dinner Adventure -Reservations Have Been Made

8:30 pm - 10:00 pm Annual #ALIcomms Hong Kong Karaoke Outing (Optional)



Day 2: General Sessions - 07/20/2023 - 07/20/2023

8:00 am - 8:30 am Building Lasting Connections on the Final Day: Breakfast, Bagels, Beverages and Sponsor Networking

8:30 am - 9:00 am Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO & Owner - Local Wisdom

9:00 am - 9:30 am The Future of Company Culture Driven by Communications

Elizabeth Moderski, Director of Internal Communications

10:30 am - 11:00 am Final Stretch: Networking Break, Sponsor Engagement, and Raffle Turn-In

11:00 am - 11:30 am Interactive Group Breakout: Coaching And Community For Communications Professionals

Victoria Dew, SCMP, CEO - Dewpoint Communications

12:00 pm - 12:45 pm Rapid-Fire Panel: Get Your Biggest Communications Questions Answered

Tania Ferlin, Global Manager of Communications & ESG - Husky TechnologiesT

Cristal Mikenas, Associate Director, Global Employer Brand - Takeda

12:45 pm - 1:00 pm Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up & Champagne Toast!

Speakers

Jennifer Bice

Head of Internal Communications

Pinterest



George Brown

Associate Communications & Engagement Manager

Kroger



Cristina Girgis

Director of Internal Communications

Audible



Erin Maggied

Director of Internal Communications

DHL







