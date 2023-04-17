Global Nanotechnology Market Report: Telecommunications and IT will Represent an $18.45 Billion Market Opportunity for Nanotechnology by 2028

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology Market by Technology Type, Applications and Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the nanotechnology market including nanotech-driven products and solutions such as nano-sensors, nano-composites, nano-devices, and various nano-tools. The report analyzes current and potential application areas across many industries. The report also evaluates the strategic nanotech initiatives of leading companies. The report includes market forecasts from 2023 to 2028.

Select Report Findings:

The market for nano-tech based biosensors key to healthcare will reach $1.55 billion by 2028

The overall market for nanotechnology in healthcare and life science will reach $17.0 billion by 2028

The overall market for nanotechnology in defense and homeland security will reach $9.9 billion by 2028

Telecommunications and IT will represent an $18.45 billion market opportunity for nanotechnology by 2028

The market for nano-sensors (a key component for enterprise and industrial automation) will reach $21.4 billion by 2028

Driven by wireless and IoT, Information and Communications Technology is emerging as a key vertical for the nanotechnology market

The Internet of Nano-Things (IoNT) market will reach $49.8 billion by 2028 as IoNT growth represent over 20% of the overall nanotech market

Nanotechnology refers to nano-sized particles and devices ranging in the size of 100 nanometers or less, roughly the size of a virus. Nanotech owes its existence to nanoscience, which involves the study of nanoparticles and devices. This area of research has led to applications across virtually all other fields of science including chemical, bio-medical, mechanics and materials.

Development of nanotech solutions involves the production and integration of physical, chemical, and biological systems. This has contributed to the creation of many innovative and long-lasting products. It has helped in the design of complicated structures that would ultimately become high-performance products. Consequently, nanotechnology-based solutions have had a significant impact across many market segments including communications, medicine, transportation, agriculture, energy, materials, manufacturing, and consumer products.

Nanotech has evolved over roughly four generations with the current era focused on developing molecular nano-systems. Accordingly, an integrative systems-based approach has been key to successful implementation, operation and optimization. As a result, there has been a revolution in virtually all aspects of society including economic, social, environmental, and even political systems.

The nanotechnology market is growing at a brisk rate, supported by many factors including expanding applications in the healthcare industry and the use of nanotech devices in other areas such as extreme weather condition prediction, the use of manufactured nanomaterials in food products and cosmetics, and nanotechnology research in other areas by various governments.

Competition within the nanotechnology market has become fierce in recent years, resulting in consolidation with some market players focusing on mergers and acquisitions for growth. North America holds the largest market share, largely attributed to the influence of large research labs. Other growth factors for this region include increasing demand within certain industry verticals for various nanotech application areas such as nanotubes for electronics, pharmaceuticals, and the chemical industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Nanotechnology Application Analysis

3.1 Nano Technology and Product Analysis

3.2 Nanocomposites

3.3 Nanomaterials

3.4 Nanoparticles

3.5 Nanodevices

3.6 Nanotools

3.7 Nanotechnology Use Case Analysis

3.8 Nanotechnology Integration and Impact Analysis

3.9 Business Model Analysis

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 3M

4.2 ALE International (Nokia Network)

4.3 Ablynx NV (Sanofi S.A)

4.4 ACS Material LLC

4.5 Ademtech

4.6 Advanced Diamond Technologies

4.7 Advanced Nano Products Co.

4.8 AEB Group

4.9 Agilent Technologies Inc.

4.10 Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (Canon Investment Holdings Limited)

4.11 Ansell Ltd.

4.12 Nano Materials (NIS Corporation)

4.13 Applied Nanotech Inc. (Nano Magic LLC.)

4.14 Arkema

4.15 BASF SE

4.16 Covestro AG (Bayer Material Science)

4.17 Biosensors International Group Ltd. (Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd.)

4.18 Bruker (Hysitron)

4.19 Chemat Technology Inc.

4.20 Cortex Biochem

4.21 Infineon Technologies AG

4.22 Cisco Systems Inc.

4.23 Derekduck Industries Corp.

4.24 DuPont

4.25 ELITech Group

4.26 eSpin Technologies Inc.

4.27 Eurofins Abraxis

4.28 Everspin Technologies

4.29 Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. (QD Laser Co.)

4.30 GE Healthcare

4.31 Glen Raven Inc

4.32 Thales Group (Gemalto)

4.33 Hanwha Solutions Chemical Division

4.34 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

4.35 Honeywell International Inc.

4.36 Hybrid Plastics Inc.

4.37 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.38 IBM research

4.39 Imina Technologies SA

4.40 Integran Technologies

4.41 Intel Corporation

4.42 Juniper Networks Inc.

4.43 Kimberly-Clark

4.44 Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

4.45 Lakeland Inc

4.46 Malvern Panalytical Ltd

4.47 Nanocomposix (Fortis Life Sciences)

4.48 Nanocyl SA

4.49 Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

4.50 Nanoscience Instruments Inc.

4.51 Nanoseedz

4.52 Nanosurf AG

4.53 Nanosys Inc.

4.54 QD vision (Samsung Electronics Co.)

4.55 QuantumSphere Inc.

4.56 Qualcomm Incorporated

4.57 Rogue Valley Microdevices

4.58 Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd.

4.59 Showa Denko KK

4.60 Sioen Industries

4.61 Starpharma Holdings Limited

4.62 SAP SE

4.63 Siemens AG (XinRay Systems)

4.64 Schneider Electric SE

4.65 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4.66 Western Digital Corporation

4.67 Biodirection (NanoDX)

5.0 Nanotechnology Solution Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global Nanotechnology Market 2023 - 2028

5.2 Regional Nanotechnology Market 2023 - 2028

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.0 Appendix

