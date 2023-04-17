2nd Annual Employee Engagement & Internal Communication Conference: Reimagining, Reengaging & Reconnecting Your Dispersed Workforce (June 13-15, 2023)

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2nd Annual Employee Engagement & Internal Communication Strategies For Frontline, Deskless & Offline Employees Learn How To Overcome Your Biggest Communications Challenges by Reimagining, ReEngaging & ReConnecting Your Dispersed Workforce" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Join us for the 2nd Annual Employee Engagement & Internal Communication Strategies Conference, where you'll gain insights and strategies to overcome your biggest communications challenges. With a focus on engaging, connecting, and reimagining your dispersed workforce, this event is designed specifically for communication professionals seeking innovative solutions for their frontline, deskless, and offline employees.



Taking place from June 13-15, 2023 in vibrant Austin, TX, this conference will feature expert speakers, interactive workshops, and engaging networking opportunities. You'll learn how to leverage technology and digital tools, craft compelling messages and content, and measure the impact of your communication strategies. Discover how to create a culture of transparency and open communication, and explore new tactics for engaging employees, such as gamification, personalization, and social media.



Don't miss this opportunity to connect with peers, share best practices, and gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing workplace. Register now for the 2nd Annual Employee Engagement & Internal Communication Strategies Conference and unlock the power of connection for your dispersed workforce!



As employee experience, employee well-being, and engagement all become more important for employee retention, as a communicator you need to make sure that all your employees are being reached.



Are you wondering how to re-engage, connect, & align your workforce? Hear from communications peers who can share tips and best practices, including:

Design and implement effective internal communication plans that resonate with frontline, deskless, and offline employees

Leverage technology and digital tools to enhance communication and engagement with dispersed workforces

Craft compelling messages and content that cut through the noise and capture employees' attention

Adopt a data-driven approach to measure the impact of your communication strategies and continuously improve them

Overcome common communication challenges, such as language barriers, limited access to technology, and resistance to change

Develop and maintain a culture of transparency and open communication within your organization

Benchmark your communication strategies against industry best practices and emerging trends

Build strong relationships with stakeholders across the organization to align communication efforts with business objectives

Implement effective crisis communication protocols to handle emergencies and unexpected situations

Explore innovative communication tactics, such as gamification, personalization, and social media, to engage employees in new ways.

and more!



Benefits of the 3-Day All-Access Pass



Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, June 20th



The interactive, small group workshops, led by thought leaders and experts on employer branding will prepare you for the 2-day conference, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing employer brand challenges.



Wrap up Tuesday with an exclusive networking reception for workshop attendees and speakers hosted by ALI and a dutch treat dinner out on the town!





Who Should Attend:





Brand Communication

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Federal, State & Local Government & Nonprofits

Corporate Communications

Public Affairs

Employee Communications

Change Management

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Organizational Development

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Public Relations

Employee Relations

Field Operations

Training & Development

Brand Reputation





Key Topics Covered:



The time zone for this event: [EST]



Day 1 - 06/13/2023

9:00 am - 9:30 am

Continental Breakfast & Coffee

9:30 am - 10:45 am

Workshop A: What Will The Future Of Work Look Like?

Jennifer Zanfardino, HR Communications & Employee Engagement Consultant - Integral

Lauren Harding, Director, Client Experience & Growth - Integral

10:45 am - 11:00 am

Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:00 am - 12:15 pm

Workshop B: The New Important KPI- Keep People Imagining

AJ Sarcione, Facilitator & Strategist - Get Your Shine

12:15 pm - 1:45 pm

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone- Explore Local Austin Eateries with Peers

1:45 pm - 3:00 pm

Workshop C: People Like People: Humanizing Your Communications Will Bring Them to Life

Cody Loveland, Digital & Culture Consultant

3:00 pm - 4:15 pm

Workshop D: Do This First - Your Employees Will Thank You Later (Strategic Comms Planning)

Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS

4:15 pm - 4:30 pm

Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees @ Venue Bar

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Austin!



Day 2 - 06/14/2023

8:00 am - 8:30 am

Registration: Badges, Bagels, & Beverages

8:30 am - 9:00 am

Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Jennifer Zanfardino, HR Communications & Employee Engagement Consultant - Integral

Lauren Harding, Director, Client Experience & Growth - Integral

9:00 am - 9:35 am

The Experiences That Connect Us

Robin McCasland, SCMP, IABC Fellow, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas

9:35 am - 10:15 am

Communicating the Culture: How to Boost Frontline Engagement

Kristi Munno, Communications Manager - Ozinga

10:15 am - 10:30 am

How Companies Can Connect & Engage With Frontline Workers

10:30 am - 10:50 am

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

10:50 am - 11:25 am

Maximize Your Survey Potential: Ask the Right Questions and Get Engaging Responses in a Post-Pandemic Workplace

Nahid Ferdous, Internal Communicators & Training - Yahoo!

11:25 am - 12:00 pm

Building an Inclusive Workplace: Engaging and Communicating with Frontline, Deskless, and Offline Employees"

Jennifer Velez (she/her), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Forever 21

12:00 pm - 12:30 pm

Rebuilding Trust Through Shared Fate: The Power of Interpersonal Communication and Human Interaction

Brittney Hall, Internal People Movement - Cisco

12:30 pm - 2:00 pm

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:00 pm - 2:40 pm

Mini Workshop: Employee Activation Index - What Drives Employees' Mindset, Perceptions, Behavior, & Loyalty

Lauren Harding, Director, Client Experience & Growth - Integral

2:40 pm - 3:15 pm

Grunge PR: Bringing Nirvana To Your Human Storytelling In A Digital Deskless World

Dan Farkas, Strategic Communication Lecturer - Ohio State University

3:15 pm - 3:45 pm

Effective Strategies, Tools, & Tips To Connect With All Employees, No Matter Where They Work: Q&A, Demos & Refreshments

3:45 pm - 4:20 pm

Overcoming Language Barriers: Creative Solutions for Engaging a Multilingual Frontline Workforce

Amy Schlesing, Director, Internal Communications & Campaigns - Tyson Foods

4:20 pm - 5:00 pm

Panel Discussion: Strategies That Connect Your Employees Despite Their Location

Jason McCree, Global Communications Executive - Merck

Denielle Waite, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Employer Brand - Harbor Freights Tools

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Close Of Day 1-Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made



Day 3 - 06/15/2023

8:00 am - 8:30 am

Breakfast, Bagels, & Beverages & Visit Your Sponsors

8:30 am - 9:00 am



Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

Jennifer Zanfardino, HR Communications & Employee Engagement Consultant - Integral

Lauren Harding, Director, Client Experience & Growth - Integral

9:00 am - 9:35 am

Give Your Communications A Check-Up: Key Indicators Of A Healthy Communications Strategy

Erin Hoolahan, Internal Communications Specialist - UPMC

9:35 am - 10:10 am

Maximizing Communication Impact with Small Teams on a Tight Budget

Alison Teska, Director of Communictions - Rush Enterprises

10:10 am - 10:30 am

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

10:30 am - 11:05 am

Interactive Group Session

11:05 am - 11:45 am

Case Study 10

11:45 am - 12:30 pm

Rapid-Fire Panel: Get Your Biggest Frontline, Deskless & Remote Employee Engagement Questions Answered

Laurel Dicus, Communications Manager - Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Bryan Chaney, VP Internal Communications & Talent Brand - Crunchyroll

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up



Speakers

Brittney Hall

Internal People Movement



McCree

Global Communications Executive



Kristi Munno

Communications Manager



Laurel Dicus

Communications Manager

