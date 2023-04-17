2nd Annual Employee Engagement & Internal Communication Conference: Reimagining, Reengaging & Reconnecting Your Dispersed Workforce (June 13-15, 2023)

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2nd Annual Employee Engagement & Internal Communication Strategies For Frontline, Deskless & Offline Employees Learn How To Overcome Your Biggest Communications Challenges by Reimagining, ReEngaging & ReConnecting Your Dispersed Workforce" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Join us for the 2nd Annual Employee Engagement & Internal Communication Strategies Conference, where you'll gain insights and strategies to overcome your biggest communications challenges. With a focus on engaging, connecting, and reimagining your dispersed workforce, this event is designed specifically for communication professionals seeking innovative solutions for their frontline, deskless, and offline employees.
Taking place from June 13-15, 2023 in vibrant Austin, TX, this conference will feature expert speakers, interactive workshops, and engaging networking opportunities. You'll learn how to leverage technology and digital tools, craft compelling messages and content, and measure the impact of your communication strategies. Discover how to create a culture of transparency and open communication, and explore new tactics for engaging employees, such as gamification, personalization, and social media.
Don't miss this opportunity to connect with peers, share best practices, and gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing workplace. Register now for the 2nd Annual Employee Engagement & Internal Communication Strategies Conference and unlock the power of connection for your dispersed workforce!
As employee experience, employee well-being, and engagement all become more important for employee retention, as a communicator you need to make sure that all your employees are being reached.
Are you wondering how to re-engage, connect, & align your workforce? Hear from communications peers who can share tips and best practices, including:
- Design and implement effective internal communication plans that resonate with frontline, deskless, and offline employees
- Leverage technology and digital tools to enhance communication and engagement with dispersed workforces
- Craft compelling messages and content that cut through the noise and capture employees' attention
- Adopt a data-driven approach to measure the impact of your communication strategies and continuously improve them
- Overcome common communication challenges, such as language barriers, limited access to technology, and resistance to change
- Develop and maintain a culture of transparency and open communication within your organization
- Benchmark your communication strategies against industry best practices and emerging trends
- Build strong relationships with stakeholders across the organization to align communication efforts with business objectives
- Implement effective crisis communication protocols to handle emergencies and unexpected situations
- Explore innovative communication tactics, such as gamification, personalization, and social media, to engage employees in new ways.
and more!
Benefits of the 3-Day All-Access Pass
Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, June 20th
The interactive, small group workshops, led by thought leaders and experts on employer branding will prepare you for the 2-day conference, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing employer brand challenges.
Wrap up Tuesday with an exclusive networking reception for workshop attendees and speakers hosted by ALI and a dutch treat dinner out on the town!
Who Should Attend:
- Brand Communication
- Internal Communications
- Employee Engagement
- Federal, State & Local Government & Nonprofits
- Corporate Communications
- Public Affairs
- Employee Communications
- Change Management
- Intranet Communications
- Digital Communications
- Global Communications
- Organizational Development
- Human Resources
- Strategic Planning
- Public Relations
- Employee Relations
- Field Operations
- Training & Development
- Brand Reputation
Key Topics Covered:
The time zone for this event: [EST]
Day 1 - 06/13/2023
9:00 am - 9:30 am
Continental Breakfast & Coffee
9:30 am - 10:45 am
Workshop A: What Will The Future Of Work Look Like?
Jennifer Zanfardino, HR Communications & Employee Engagement Consultant - Integral
Lauren Harding, Director, Client Experience & Growth - Integral
10:45 am - 11:00 am
Morning Refreshments & Networking Break
11:00 am - 12:15 pm
Workshop B: The New Important KPI- Keep People Imagining
AJ Sarcione, Facilitator & Strategist - Get Your Shine
12:15 pm - 1:45 pm
Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone- Explore Local Austin Eateries with Peers
1:45 pm - 3:00 pm
Workshop C: People Like People: Humanizing Your Communications Will Bring Them to Life
Cody Loveland, Digital & Culture Consultant
3:00 pm - 4:15 pm
Workshop D: Do This First - Your Employees Will Thank You Later (Strategic Comms Planning)
Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
4:15 pm - 4:30 pm
Close Of Workshops
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees @ Venue Bar
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Austin!
Day 2 - 06/14/2023
8:00 am - 8:30 am
Registration: Badges, Bagels, & Beverages
8:30 am - 9:00 am
Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
Jennifer Zanfardino, HR Communications & Employee Engagement Consultant - Integral
Lauren Harding, Director, Client Experience & Growth - Integral
9:00 am - 9:35 am
The Experiences That Connect Us
Robin McCasland, SCMP, IABC Fellow, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas
9:35 am - 10:15 am
Communicating the Culture: How to Boost Frontline Engagement
Kristi Munno, Communications Manager - Ozinga
10:15 am - 10:30 am
How Companies Can Connect & Engage With Frontline Workers
10:30 am - 10:50 am
Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
10:50 am - 11:25 am
Maximize Your Survey Potential: Ask the Right Questions and Get Engaging Responses in a Post-Pandemic Workplace
Nahid Ferdous, Internal Communicators & Training - Yahoo!
11:25 am - 12:00 pm
Building an Inclusive Workplace: Engaging and Communicating with Frontline, Deskless, and Offline Employees"
Jennifer Velez (she/her), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Forever 21
12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Rebuilding Trust Through Shared Fate: The Power of Interpersonal Communication and Human Interaction
Brittney Hall, Internal People Movement - Cisco
12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!
2:00 pm - 2:40 pm
Mini Workshop: Employee Activation Index - What Drives Employees' Mindset, Perceptions, Behavior, & Loyalty
Lauren Harding, Director, Client Experience & Growth - Integral
2:40 pm - 3:15 pm
Grunge PR: Bringing Nirvana To Your Human Storytelling In A Digital Deskless World
Dan Farkas, Strategic Communication Lecturer - Ohio State University
3:15 pm - 3:45 pm
Effective Strategies, Tools, & Tips To Connect With All Employees, No Matter Where They Work: Q&A, Demos & Refreshments
3:45 pm - 4:20 pm
Overcoming Language Barriers: Creative Solutions for Engaging a Multilingual Frontline Workforce
Amy Schlesing, Director, Internal Communications & Campaigns - Tyson Foods
4:20 pm - 5:00 pm
Panel Discussion: Strategies That Connect Your Employees Despite Their Location
Jason McCree, Global Communications Executive - Merck
Denielle Waite, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Employer Brand - Harbor Freights Tools
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Close Of Day 1-Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Venue Bar
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made
Day 3 - 06/15/2023
8:00 am - 8:30 am
Breakfast, Bagels, & Beverages & Visit Your Sponsors
8:30 am - 9:00 am
Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address
Jennifer Zanfardino, HR Communications & Employee Engagement Consultant - Integral
Lauren Harding, Director, Client Experience & Growth - Integral
9:00 am - 9:35 am
Give Your Communications A Check-Up: Key Indicators Of A Healthy Communications Strategy
Erin Hoolahan, Internal Communications Specialist - UPMC
9:35 am - 10:10 am
Maximizing Communication Impact with Small Teams on a Tight Budget
Alison Teska, Director of Communictions - Rush Enterprises
10:10 am - 10:30 am
Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
10:30 am - 11:05 am
Interactive Group Session
11:05 am - 11:45 am
Case Study 10
11:45 am - 12:30 pm
Rapid-Fire Panel: Get Your Biggest Frontline, Deskless & Remote Employee Engagement Questions Answered
Laurel Dicus, Communications Manager - Rogers-O'Brien Construction
Bryan Chaney, VP Internal Communications & Talent Brand - Crunchyroll
12:30 pm - 12:45 pm
Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up
Speakers
Brittney Hall
Internal People Movement
McCree
Global Communications Executive
Kristi Munno
Communications Manager
Laurel Dicus
Communications Manager
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/narc16
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.