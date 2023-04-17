Braemont Capital Closes Inaugural Fund with $525 Million in Committed Capital

DALLAS, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont” or the “Firm”), a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points, announced today that it closed Braemont Partners I (the “Fund”) with approximately $525 million in total capital commitments. The Fund surpassed its initial $500 million target making it the largest inaugural growth equity fund raised in Texas history1.



Commitments to the Fund were secured from a diverse set of investors, including leading family offices, executives, and entrepreneurs. Braemont’s relationship-driven strategy is enhanced by its distinguished investor base.

“The closing of our first growth equity fund is an important milestone for Braemont and allows us to continue supporting entrepreneurs seeking investors who can serve as genuine strategic and value-added partners. The Braemont team’s depth of expertise and experience in supporting growing businesses and its long-term capital base are attractive points of differentiation for business owners and management teams,” said Robert Covington, Managing Partner. “We are grateful for the trust and confidence our investors have shown in our firm and look forward to continuing to execute on the Fund’s strategy.”

Founded in 2021, Braemont employs a thematic and opportunistic investment strategy, leveraging experience, research and relationships to identify and cultivate actionable investment opportunities. The firm’s investments focus on defensive growth niches where it has prior or developed expertise, across the technology, business services and financial services sectors. With a growth orientation, Braemont brings unique resources from its team, broader network and distinctive capital base to help build businesses and create value for all stakeholders.

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

